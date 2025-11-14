November 14, 2025 10:26 PM हिंदी

From Lok Sabha to Vidhan Sabha, Bihar remains solidly pro-Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being garlanded by Union Minister Amit Shah, BJP President JP Nadda and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh during the celebration of NDA’s victory in the Bihar Assembly elections, at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi., Friday, Nov. 14, 2025. (IANS/Wasim Sarvar)

New Delhi, Nov 14 (IANS) Bihar, India’s third most populous state, has once again demonstrated its pivotal role in national politics, giving a decisive mandate to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the assembly elections.

Bihar’s significance cannot be overstated. Roughly 89 per cent of Bihar is a rural pocket. This is second only to Himachal Pradesh. People of this state are known for their hardworking and resilient nature. They are contributing across every part of India.

Analysts say the overwhelming support from the rural regions of Bihar for the NDA underlines the appeal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s policies, which are seen as promoting dignity, development, and inclusive growth.

The people of Bihar, according to political observers, voted against insult and disregard from the opposition. The INDIA Bloc leaders have routinely targeted Bihar for political gains, with Congress MP Rahul Gandhi even mocking the state’s cherished Chhath Puja, calling it a drama, say analysts. In contrast to this, PM Modi has taken steps to promote the festival globally. He pushed for Chhath Puja’s inclusion in the UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage list. This move really reflected respect for Bihar’s traditions and culture.

Undoubtedly, Bihar’s electoral history shows a consistent bond with PM Narendra Modi. The state delivered strong support in the 2014, 2019, and 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Moreover, it delivered good results for him in the 2020 and 2025 Vidhan Sabha polls.

Today’s assembly poll results reinforce that trust, with the NDA sweeping most constituencies and leaving the Mahagathbandhan decimated.

Analysts point out that the voters rewarded leadership that honours their pride, culture, and aspirations, choosing stability and dignity over ‘politics of insult’.

Observers are of the view that Bihar’s verdict sends a clear message: the state continues to stand solidly with Narendra Modi and the NDA, endorsing a vision of development, respect for traditions, and empowerment of rural India.

The massive mandate not only strengthens NDA’s position in the state but also spotlights Bihar’s strategic importance in shaping national political trends.

--IANS

brt/dan

