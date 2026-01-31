From local to global: Haryana Minister talks about Surajkund mela's expanding reach

Faridabad, Jan 31 (IANS) The 39th edition of the Surajkund International Crafts Mela commenced today, January 31, in Faridabad, Haryana, attracting a wave of excitement and enthusiasm from across the globe. The mela, which will run until February 15, has been transformed into a grand celebration of crafts, arts, and cultural diversity, with Egypt as the partner nation this year.

Speaking to IANS at the inauguration, Haryana Minister Arvind Kumar Sharma highlighted the significance of the event, describing it as more than just a mela, but a "craft festival" that draws immense interest from people even before its official start. "People begin inquiring months in advance about the dates and the nature of the event. The enthusiasm is palpable, and it continues to grow every year," Sharma stated.

Last year, the mela saw participation from 44 countries, but this year, the event has surpassed expectations with over 50 countries taking part. Nearly 700 participants have already arrived, and the footfall is anticipated to exceed the 15 to 16 lakh mark witnessed in previous editions. Sharma added that the increasing number of visitors is a testament to the growing popularity and trust people place in the mela. "The beauty of the event and the trust it commands are growing day by day," he remarked.

Ensuring safety, over 2,000 police personnel have been deployed for security, with additional forces expected on weekends. The mela will be closely monitored through CCTV coverage, further enhancing its security. "This event has truly gone from local to global," said Sharma confidently.

The Surajkund Mela is known for transforming the usually quiet Surajkund Road into a vibrant cultural hub. Craftspeople, performers, and food vendors from across India and abroad come together to showcase their traditional art, crafts, and culinary skills, making it one of the most awaited events in the cultural calendar.

With colourful lighting, renovated grounds, and cultural displays, this year’s mela promises to be an unforgettable experience.

--IANS

sn/uk