From Kutch to Ganga: PM Modi prioritises service to humanity

Ahmedabad, Oct 4 (IANS) From rebuilding earthquake-ravaged Kutch in 2001 to leading the evacuation mission "Operation Ganga" in 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has consistently placed service to humanity at the core of his leadership.

After the devastating Gujarat earthquake in 2001, the then Chief Minister Narendra Modi took charge and committed himself to restoring Kutch. Under his leadership, the region was transformed into a thriving hub of industry, trade, agriculture, and tourism.

Later, as Prime Minister, his decisive actions during the Russia-Ukraine conflict ensured the safe return of nearly 18,000 Indians stranded in the war zone.

Whether restoring lives at home or protecting citizens abroad, PM Modi has demonstrated a consistent commitment to public welfare.

Bharatbhai Sanghvi, a social activist from Kutch, said, “PM Modi has always placed service to humanity and public welfare above all else throughout his political career. In 2001, after the devastating earthquake in Kutch, he took charge as Chief Minister and devoted himself entirely to rebuilding the region’s infrastructure, industries, and normal life.”

Uday Mahurkar, former Information Commissioner, added, “As Chief Minister, Modi’s dedication led Kutch to become one of India’s fastest-growing districts and a prosperous centre for industry, trade, agriculture, and tourism.”

Bhargavi Patel, a medical student who returned from Ukraine, shared her experience: “Even after becoming Prime Minister in 2014, PM Modi prioritised the safety and well-being of Indian citizens. During Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Operation Ganga, launched under his leadership, enabled the safe evacuation of around 18,000 Indian citizens and students. The world witnessed his commitment to his people.”

From rebuilding Kutch and improving the lives of its citizens to launching nationwide efforts to bring Indians safely home from global crises, PM Modi has consistently put the country and its people first in every role he has held.

