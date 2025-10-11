From Gujarat's tribal land to Asian Games: Sarita Gayakwad credits PM Modi for changing her life

Gandhinagar, Oct 11 (IANS) Sarita Gayakwad, an accomplished athlete from the tribal belt of Dang in Gujarat, has brought several laurels to the nation, but her journey from a remote village to the international sports arena was marked by hardship, perseverance, and timely support from Narendra Modi, who was then the Chief Minister of Gujarat.

Sarita's story began with access to education through Kanya Kelavani, a school enrollment initiative spearheaded by Narendra Modi to promote girls' education in Gujarat.

According to a post shared by Modi Story on X, this initiative was the first step that opened the doors of opportunity for Sarita and many other girls from underprivileged backgrounds.

As she grew older, Sarita discovered her passion for athletics and found another platform to shine through Gujarat's Khel Mahakumbh, a state-level sports initiative that encourages rural talent.

Recalling her humble beginnings, Sarita said, "I came from such a background that I couldn't even afford a pair of sports shoes. The first gift I ever received in my life was a pair of shoes from Chief Minister Narendra Modi!"

Impressing everyone with her performance at the Khel Mahakumbh, she was awarded Rs 25,000 by the Gujarat government.

"That Rs 25,000 was a turning point. It helped me bring my life on track," she shared.

Her success earned her a place in a sports hostel, where she received professional training, medical support, and mentorship.

"My life changed because of Modiji's affection for girl children. It was his vision that took a tribal girl like me from the woods to the world," Sarita said with pride and gratitude.

Sarita went on to represent India on the international stage, winning a gold medal at the Jakarta Asian Games.

Once again, Prime Minister Modi personally supported and celebrated her achievement, and the government also awarded her Rs 1 crore in recognition of her success. With PM Modi's backing, she was also appointed to a position in the Gujarat government.

"During the felicitation event hosted by PM Modi for the Asian Games medalists, he personally shared how he had known me from my early days in Gujarat," Sarita recalled.

Sharing her inspiring story, Modi Story wrote, "Sarita Gayakwad's story is not just her own; it represents the stories of countless girls from the remotest corners of India who, through education, skill development, sports, and entrepreneurship, have broken barriers and risen to success with the support of visionary initiatives by Narendra Modi."

"On this International Day of the Girl Child, let us celebrate and honour all such achievers -- the daughters of India who dared to dream and soared to success," the post added.

--IANS

sd/rad