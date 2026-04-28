From empowerment to leadership: India moving towards women-led development, says Nitin Nabin

Varanasi, April 28 (IANS) Emphasising a transformative shift in the country’s development narrative, BJP National President Nitin Nabin on Tuesday said that India is progressing beyond the phase of women’s empowerment towards a new era of "women-led development."

Addressing the 'Nari Vandan Sammelan' in Varanasi, Nabin lauded the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and described the government’s women-centric initiatives as unprecedented in scale and impact.

In an emotional remark, the BJP chief said he salutes the mother who gave birth to a leader like Narendra Modi, noting that the Prime Minister has worked not only to bring positive changes in his own mother’s life but also in the lives of millions of women across the country.

Nabin highlighted that flagship schemes of the Central government, including household toilets, the Ujjwala Yojana, and the Lakhpati Didi initiative, have significantly improved the quality of life for women. He said these measures have enhanced dignity while laying a strong foundation for economic self-reliance.

He further underlined the growing role of self-help groups, stating that they are opening new avenues for women across sectors—from agriculture to emerging fields like artificial intelligence. He also cited the participation of women in leading military and paramilitary contingents during national events such as Republic Day as a reflection of this ongoing transformation.

Targeting the Opposition, Nabin alleged that previous governments failed to accord due respect and opportunities to women. He claimed that attempts were made to obstruct key government initiatives and resolutions, but asserted that the Modi government has consistently delivered on its promises.

Describing Kashi’s cultural and spiritual significance, Nabin said the city represents a living civilisational consciousness. Drawing a parallel, he remarked that just as the Ganga sustains India’s cultural flow, women form the backbone of families and society.

He added that schemes like the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana have provided women with home ownership, thereby enhancing their social standing, while the Ujjwala scheme has liberated them from the hazards of smoke-filled kitchens. Initiatives such as Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao have helped secure the future of daughters, while the abolition of triple talaq has ensured justice and dignity for Muslim women.

Nabin noted that women today are excelling across fields, including sports, education, science, and technology, presenting a new image of a rapidly transforming India. He said the enthusiasm witnessed among women at the Sammelan reflects this change and expressed confidence that women-led development will drive the nation to greater heights in the years to come.

--IANS

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