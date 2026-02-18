From defence to connectivity, India and Kazakhstan set to deepen strategic partnership

New Delhi, Feb 18 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Kazakhstan counterpart Olzhas Bektenov on Wednesday reviewed bilateral cooperation in a range of fields, including political, trade, defence and security, connectivity, energy, emerging technologies, and people-to-people ties.

In the meeting, which took place on the margins of the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi, Prime Minister Modi appreciated participation of Bektenov in the AI Impact Summit, which underscores the shared commitment of both nations to leverage technology for social good, and economic growth.

"Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov and I met earlier today. His visit will further deepen India-Kazakhstan Strategic Partnership. There is immense scope for bilateral cooperation in trade, energy, critical minerals, rare earths, defence, connectivity and space. We will keep working together to take our friendship to new heights," PM Modi posted on X after the meeting.

Last week, Kazakhstan Ambassador Azamat Yeskarayev held a meeting with senior MEA official Bina George where both sides discussed current issues of bilateral cooperation and prospects for further strengthening inter-ministerial dialogue.

"During the meeting, the Kazakh diplomat briefed the Indian side on the key political and institutional reforms being implemented in the country. Particular attention was given to constitutional changes aimed at strengthening the balance of powers, limiting presidential authority, enhancing the role of Parliament, expanding the mandate of local representative bodies, reinforcing judicial independence, and institutionalising mechanisms for the protection of human rights and freedoms. The introduction of the office of Vice-President was highlighted as an important step toward improving the stability and effectiveness of public governance," the Kazakh Embassy stated after the meeting.

"It was emphasised that these reforms are designed to enhance transparency and accountability, strengthen the rule of law, and improve the wellbeing and protection of citizens. Their consistent implementation also contributes to strengthening the country’s international standing and expanding opportunities for mutually beneficial cooperation with foreign partners, including India," it added.

Both sides also exchanged views on current consular matters, including the protection of the rights and legitimate interests of citizens. The Indian side expressed interest in further developing practical cooperation and readiness to consider holding consular consultations.

