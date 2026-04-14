From 'Constitution Day' to 'Panchteerth': PM Modi's efforts to carry forward Ambedkar's legacy

New Delhi, April 14 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spent years quietly, consistently, and passionately honouring the legacy of B. R. Ambedkar. Over time, his efforts have reflected not only in words but also in initiatives, institutions, and policies ranging from the development of significant memorial sites to the observance of Constitution Day and the launch of transformative welfare schemes.

Modi Archive, a popular social media platform, took to X and highlighted key moments that it said demonstrate how the Prime Minister has carried forward Babasaheb Ambedkar's vision over the years.

The social media post described this journey as one marked by consistency, commitment, and a deep sense of purpose.

"The words PM Modi lives by: 'If Babasaheb was not there, PM Narendra Modi would not be here.'" Modi Archive wrote on X.

PM Modi has repeatedly emphasised that his own journey, beginning from humble beginnings to the Prime Minister's office, is possible because of Babasaheb Ambedkar's role in creating a democratic India. He frequently highlights his own 'poor and backward' roots as proof of the Constitution's success. He considers Dr. Ambedkar's most significant legacy to be a nation where birth is not a barrier to success, allowing any citizen the opportunity to lead the country," the Modi Archive added.

The post also highlighted the development of the 'Panchteerth'.

"The 'Panchteerth' are five sacred sites connected to Ambedkar's life, stretching from his birthplace in Mhow to 26 Alipur Road and London. Narendra Modi ensured infrastructural improvement and modernisation. He also made sure each site encourages every generation to learn about the man who gave dignity to crores of Indians," the Modi Archive said.

The day PM Modi reclaimed: Constitution Day

"In 2015, PM Modi declared November 26 as the Constitution Day -- a powerful gesture to promote constitutional values and honour Ambedkar's role as the chief architect of the Indian Constitution. A day that reminds every Indian that the book which governs this nation was written by a man who once fought for the right to even drink water from a public well," the Modi Archive noted.

The philosophy PM Modi governs by: Antyodaya

"Narendra Modi's governance has always carried Ambedkar's fingerprints. His policies frequently centre on "Antyodaya" or uplifting the last person in line, which is a direct reflection of Ambedkar's lifelong devotion to human dignity. It is not about welfare as charity, but about empowerment as a right," the Modi Archive added.

The schemes launched by PM Modi that changed lives

"Initiatives like Stand-Up India and Mudra Yojana put capital in the hands of those the system had long overlooked. The BHIM app, named after Bhimrao Ambedkar, put financial power in everyone’s hands, even in villages. Schemes not just announced but delivered -- to Dalits, to tribals, to women, to every last person standing in the last mile," the Modi Archive said.

The vision that connects them

"Over time, India began to see it clearly: "Ambedkar’s Vision, Modi’s Provision.: The flagship schemes of the Narendra Modi government are the modern implementation of B.R. Ambedkar's intellectual and economic theories, brought to life seven decades later by a man, who is himself proof that those theories worked," the Modi Archive added.

The Constitution that Ambedkar wrote did more than safeguard the powerless. It made it possible for someone from their ranks to become the country's Prime Minister. And that Prime Minister has spent every day in office continuing the mission Ambedkar began.

--IANS

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