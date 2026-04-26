From Bilaspur to Bhopal: Om Kumar Yadav’s path to the U-18 National Coaching Camp showcases hockey's expanding scope

New Delhi, April 26 (IANS) Om Kumar Yadav, from the small town of Rajnandgaon in Basantpur, Chhattisgarh, is the sole player from his state selected for Hockey India’s ongoing U-18 National Coaching Camp at SAI Bhopal. He secured his spot after showcasing his talent at the 16th Hockey India Sub Junior Men National Championship 2026 - Division 'B' in Rajgir, Bihar earlier this month, where he scored six goals.

Inspired by his elder brothers, Rinku Yadav and Arjun Yadav, who currently train at Lucknow Hockey NCOE, the young player first picked up a hockey stick at age six and has been dedicated ever since. Reflecting on his early experiences with the sport, Yadav said, “My eldest brother - Rinku Yadav - used to play hockey. I started playing after seeing him. I’ve always loved watching hockey, it’s the only sport that I follow. My journey began when I was six years old, and I’ve been playing the game ever since.”

Yadav admired Harmanpreet Singh, the captain of the Men’s Indian Hockey team and a two-time Olympic Bronze medallist, during his upbringing. “Harmanpreet Singh is my idol. The way he moves on the hockey field, the timing of his passes - he doesn’t keep hold of the ball for too long. He’s always got an eye for goal, whether it's from open play or the dragflick from set-pieces. Everything he does on the field inspires me a lot”, Yadav mentioned.

Ahead of the 16th Hockey India Sub Junior Men National Championship 2026, Yadav practiced at the Khelo India Centre in Bilaspur, sharpening his skills with guidance from former Olympian Ajit Lakra. Driven to secure a spot in the U-18 National Coaching Camp, the young forward put in maximum effort during training to stand out in the tournament.

Now training under Sardar Singh as head coach, Yadav aims to impress and secure his spot in the 24-player squad for the U18 Asia Cup Kakamigahara 2026, set to be held in Japan from May 29 to June 6. He will also compete against Australia’s U-18 teams from May 11 to 21.

Yadav shared his experience at the camp and working with the legendary Sardar Singh, stating, “It has been five days since we have joined the camp. Meeting Sardar Singh sir and interacting with him has been really special. So far, we’re focusing on basics in the camp and also learning some new things. He makes us understand what we’re doing wrong and is helping me improve my game on a personal level. So, it has been a great learning experience.”

Yadav, focused on his goal of representing India someday, persistently develops his skills, passing the ball and advancing to create space, while acquiring new knowledge about the game in Bhopal. He aims to secure a spot in the U-18 Indian Men’s hockey team and make an impact from a non-traditional hockey region.

--IANS

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