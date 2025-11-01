November 01, 2025 6:07 PM हिंदी

From 81 GW in 2014 to 257 GW, India’s renewable energy journey remarkable: Minister

From 81 GW in 2014 to 257 GW, India’s renewable energy journey remarkable: Minister

New Delhi, Nov 1 (IANS) India’s journey to become the world’s 4th largest in renewable energy capacity -- from 81 GW in 2014 to 257 GW in 2025 -- is remarkable, said Minister of Consumer Affairs and New and Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi.

Speaking at the eighth session of the assembly of the International Solar Alliance (ISA) at the Bharat Mandapam here, the Minister shared that there is a three-fold jump from 81 GW in 2014.

He also noted how India's solar capacity increased from 2.8 GW in 2014 to 128 GW.

"India is now the world's 4th-largest in RE capacity. Renewables in 2014 V/s Now: 81 GW - 257 GW," Joshi said.

He informed that solar module manufacturing capacity increased from 2 GW in 2014 to 110 GW at present. Similarly, the solar cells manufacturing increased from 'zero' to 27 GW.

He said under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India achieved the Nationally Determined Contribution target of 50 per cent capacity from non-fossil sources, five years ahead of the deadline.

“Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India achieved its target of 50 per cent energy capacity from non-fossil sources, 5 years ahead of the 2030 target, making clean energy accessible and affordable,” the minister told the gathering.

Through transformative initiatives like PM-KUSUM, PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, PM-JANMAN, and 'One Sun, One World, One Grid', India is leading efforts to ensure energy justice, empower the poorest, and strengthen South-South cooperation, Joshi added.

India also ranks third globally in growth in power generation capacity over the past five years.

The ISA, led by India, is a treaty-based intergovernmental organisation that aims to enable a solar-powered future, with a special focus on the energy needs of developing nations.

--IANS

rvt/

LATEST NEWS

Jane Fonda shares why ‘Monster-in-Law’ was challenging to shoot

Jane Fonda shares why ‘Monster-in-Law’ was challenging to shoot

Rishabh Pant scores 64 not out to conclude evenly poised Day 3 of the unofficial test between India A and South Africa A at the BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground 1 in Bengaluru on Saturday. Photo credit: IANS file photo

IND-A vs SA-A: Rishabh Pant scores 64 not out to conclude evenly poised Day 3

When Amjad Khan spoke about his prophecy for Indian television

When Amjad Khan spoke about his prophecy for Indian television

Bank of Baroda reports Q2 net profit of Rs 4,809 crore, improved asset quality

Bank of Baroda reports Q2 net profit of Rs 4,809 crore, improved asset quality

From 81 GW in 2014 to 257 GW, India’s renewable energy journey remarkable: Minister

From 81 GW in 2014 to 257 GW, India’s renewable energy journey remarkable: Minister

Odisha takes a big leap in chip manufacturing with ground-breaking ceremony of SiCSem’s unit

Odisha takes a big leap in chip manufacturing with ground-breaking ceremony of SiCSem’s unit

When Amit Kumar spoke about his father, Kishore Kumar’s invaluable advice to him

When Amit Kumar spoke about his father, Kishore Kumar’s invaluable advice to him

India-South Africa start even stevens ahead of final, says Anjum Chopra in the ICC Women's ODI World Cup clash in Navi Mumbai on Sunday. Photo credit: IANS

Women’s World Cup: India-South Africa start as even stevens ahead of final, says Anjum Chopra

'Grateful to him’: Residents of Chhattisgarh as PM Modi inaugurates new legislative assembly in Nava Raipur

'Grateful to him’: Residents of Chhattisgarh as PM Modi inaugurates new Assembly building in Nava Raipur

Farah Khan, Karan Johar head to Alibaug by ferry; Navya Nanda joins for “Bridgerton-style” picnic

Farah Khan, Karan Johar head to Alibaug by ferry; Navya Nanda joins for “Bridgerton-style” picnic