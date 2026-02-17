French President Macron arrives in India to deepen strategic ties, launch Year of Innovation with PM Modi

New Delhi, Feb 17 (IANS) French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in India on Tuesday, aiming to deepen ties and bolster the India–France strategic partnership.

He was extended a warm welcome at Mumbai airport by the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis and Governor of Maharashtra and Gujarat Acharya Devvrat.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold bilateral talks with President Macron, and together they will launch India – France Year of Innovation 2026

Welcoming the French President, the MEA took to X, stating, “The visit will impart further momentum to the vibrant India–France strategic partnership."

Earlier, Macron took to his social media platform X and posted : "En route to India ! Three days from Mumbai to New Delhi to take our strategic partnership even further. On board with me: business leaders and the economic, industrial, cultural and digital players who give real, tangible life to the ties between India and France".

"Together, we will go even further in our cooperation. See you tomorrow, my dear friend Narendra Modi," he added.

President Macron's visit comes at the invitation of PM Modi to take part in the AI Impact Summit being hosted by India. During the visit, Macron will also attend the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi on February 19.

Prime Minister Modi and French President Macron are set to meet in Mumbai on Tuesday to assess the progress achieved under the India-France strategic partnership and exchange views on key regional and global developments.

The French President will be on an official trip to India from February 17 to 19. This marks President Macron's fourth visit to India and his first official engagement in Mumbai.

At approximately 3:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Prime Minister Modi and President Macron will hold bilateral talks at Lok Bhavan in Mumbai.

According to the Prime Minister's Office, the discussions will include a comprehensive review of advancements made under the India-France Strategic Partnership.

The deliberations are expected to focus on further strengthening the strategic relationship and expanding cooperation into emerging and future-oriented sectors. The two leaders will also exchange perspectives on significant regional and global issues, the PMO said in an official statement.

Later in the day, at around 5:15 p.m., Prime Minister Modi and President Macron will jointly inaugurate the India-France Year of Innovation 2026. They will also address an audience comprising business leaders, start-up founders, researchers, and innovators from both countries.

