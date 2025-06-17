June 17, 2025 2:00 AM हिंदी

France, New Zealand qualify for semis in FIH Hockey Men’s Nations Cup

France, New Zealand win their matches and qualify for semis in FIH Hockey Men’s Nations Cup being played at the National Hockey Stadium, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Monday. Photo credit: FIH

Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia), June 16 (IANS) Masterful deflection goals, a collection of world-class drag-flicking, and even a script-tearing comeback of its own, the day provided another fantastic advert for the game on Day 2 of the FIH Hockey Men’s Nations Cup 2025.

Following the remarkable opening day, the event delivered an enthralling four games of hockey on Monday. Both France and New Zealand won their respective matches to qualify for the semifinals.

In the first match of the day, played at the National Hockey Stadium, Kuala Lumpur, Korea got the better of Wales 3-2, South Africa went down 3-4 against France, Pakistan prevailed over former Asian Games gold medallist Japan 3-2 while New Zealand defeated hosts Malaysia 4-3 to conclude the proceedings.

In Pool A, France took hold of the most tangible success, securing qualification with a game to spare in their win over South Africa, despite South Africa threatening to claw back a point as they did on Sunday.

Korea came back resolutely from their first-day loss to France with their first win of the campaign, beating Wales 3-2 and setting up a vital final Pool game against South Africa. After dominating for large periods without reward, Welsh tempers flared towards the end of the game, and they found themselves with a mountain to climb at the bottom of Pool A.

In Pool B, Pakistan clinched an invaluable three points in their tight contest against Japan to go second in the table and remain unbeaten. Their second loss in two games, Japan earned an unfortunate label: the first team mathematically unable to qualify for the semifinals of the tournament.

New Zealand played out the game of the day against hosts Malaysia, keeping their perfect record. The Black Sticks capitalised on Malaysian ill-discipline to flip a 3-0 deficit into a 4-3 win and secure qualification. New Zealand will play out a Pool-deciding game on Wednesday, one that will be closely watched by Malaysia, who need a New Zealand win and a victory of their own over Japan if they are to qualify.

Results:

Korea 3-2 Wales

South Africa 3-4 France

Japan 2-3 Pakistan

Malaysia 3-4 New Zealand.

--IANS

bsk/

France, New Zealand win their matches and qualify for semis in FIH Hockey Men's Nations Cup being played at the National Hockey Stadium, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Monday. Photo credit: FIH

