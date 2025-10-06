Fourth Kautilya Economic Conclave concludes successfully

New Delhi, Oct 6 (IANS) The fourth edition of Kautilya Economic Conclave (KEC 2025) has been successfully concluded by the Institute of Economic Growth (IEG), in partnership with the Ministry of Finance, the ministry said on Monday.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman inaugurated the KEC 2025 on October 3.

The three-day gathering brought together senior policymakers, economists, industry leaders and scholars to examine pathways to resilient, inclusive growth amid heightened global uncertainty.

In her address, the Union Finance Minister emphasised that India's rise as a stabilising force in the present turbulent times is neither accidental nor transient; instead, it results from a powerful combination of factors.

Sitharaman highlighted the consistent efforts of the government over the last decade towards fiscal consolidation, improved quality of capital expenditure, and reining in inflationary pressures, and remarked that with the steady share of consumption and investment in the overall GDP over the years, India's growth is firmly anchored in its domestic factors, which minimises the impact of external shocks on overall growth.

Over three days, participants engaged in intense deliberations across plenary sessions, interactive panels, and special lectures.

The sessions on macroeconomic resilience emphasised the importance of stable inflation management, exchange rate discipline, and safeguarding financial stability against global fluctuations in oil and commodity prices.

The debate on digital public infrastructure and technology showcased India’s leadership in building inclusive systems, with discussions on artificial intelligence, 5G communications, and digital finance pointing to new avenues for international cooperation.

Trade and global fragmentation formed another strand of discussion, with experts examining the challenges posed by protectionist trends and the re-wiring of supply chains.

The KEC 2025 also featured a special address by Jean-Claude Trichet, former President of the European Central Bank, on 'What Europe Can Learn from the Indian Federation', drawing lessons from India’s federal fiscal architecture for Europe’s integration challenges.

The event concluded on October 5 with an address by Dr S. Jaishankar, Union Minister of External Affairs, who reflected on India’s external economic posture in a fragmenting world

Earlier, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Union Minister of Communications and Minister for Development of North Eastern Region, delivered an address on ‘Emerging Technologies’ on the penultimate day of the conclave.

The key message of the KEC 2025 was clear: India’s growth story remains robust, but sustaining higher growth over the long run will require further structural reforms, while strengthening external partnerships, the ministry said.

