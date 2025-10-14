October 14, 2025 6:55 PM हिंदी

Formula 1: James Vowles hails Alex Albon’s ‘outstanding’ 2025 season

Formula 1: James Vowles hails Alex Albon’s ‘outstanding’ 2025 season (Credit: Williams Racing/X)

New Delhi, Oct 14 (IANS) Williams team principal James Vowles has lavished praise on Alex Albon, describing his 2025 Formula 1 season as “outstanding” and highlighting a noticeable “step up in his confidence and belief” that has been central to team's’ resurgence this year.

Albon has enjoyed a superb campaign, sitting eighth in the Drivers’ Championship with 70 points after scoring in 11 of the 18 races so far. His consistent form, including personal-best P5 finishes in Australia, Miami, Imola and the Netherlands, has propelled Williams to fifth place in the Constructors’ standings - a significant jump for the Grove-based outfit. By contrast, his new teammate Carlos Sainz, who joined from Ferrari with four career wins to his name, has scored 32 points this season.

Speaking on the Beyond The Grid podcast, Vowles reflected on Albon’s remarkable growth since joining the team. “I can tell you from the outset he was very quick, but he needed the right forum where the world isn’t questioning his teammates or what’s going on,” Vowles said.

“There’s no questioning now. Carlos is absolutely the reference you need. Alex, this year, every time there has been a result (available), he’s gone and picked it up. Simple as that. His pace has been outstanding. I think if there’s any doubts, it should be gone by now in people’s minds.”

Vowles believes Albon’s transformation this year goes beyond pure performance - it’s rooted in his mental composure and growing self-assurance.

“I would say the biggest difference I’ve noticed with Alex is a step up in his confidence and belief,” he explained. “That’s the main thing – in the team and in himself at the same time.

“Every human being goes through cycles where they’re more or less confident in themselves and the car and what goes around. You cannot waver Alex one bit this year. Not for a second can you even just push him. He is absolutely confident in what he is doing and what the car is doing around that.

“That doesn’t mean we’re perfect on the car, not by any stretch of the imagination, but his driving force is one of, ‘Fix this, fix this, and I will go faster’, and it’s directing the team in the right way.”

Albon himself has acknowledged that 2025 marks his best season in Formula 1, crediting both his own progress and Williams’ collective effort in maximising their opportunities. His maturity and consistency have made him a cornerstone of Vowles’ long-term vision to rebuild the team into a race-winning force.

The Williams boss also praised Albon’s openness and teamwork in helping Sainz adapt to the car’s unique characteristics.

“We have some peculiarities in this car on just how to approach certain corners, but he’s really, really good at vocalising that, and helping Carlos as well – he’s not keeping it for himself,” said Vowles.

“It’s immediately straight out there, ‘Look at this, this is what I’m doing here’, and then helping the engineers drive the direction of travel. In that way, he’s more vocal than I’ve heard him before and his direction is absolutely spot on.”

--IANS

hs/ab

LATEST NEWS

ISSF World C’ship Shotgun: Focus shifts to trap events as India look to renew medal hunt (Credit: NRAI)

ISSF World C’ship Shotgun: Focus shifts to trap events as India look to renew medal hunt

Bihar polls: BJP’s candidate list reflects caste and gender balance

Bihar polls: BJP’s candidate list reflects caste and gender balance

Govt will support initiative to make Andaman next major hub for global internet data

Govt will support initiative to make Andaman next major hub for global internet data

Rs 1.6 lakh approved per family for reconstruction of 36,703 houses damaged in Punjab floods: Union Minister Chouhan

Rs 1.6 lakh approved per family for reconstruction of 36,703 houses damaged in Punjab floods: Union Minister Chouhan

Keanu Reeves lauds Alexandra Grant for doing 'wonderful' job of addressing marriage rumours

Keanu Reeves lauds Alexandra Grant for doing 'wonderful' job of addressing marriage rumours

Govt joins Zomato to create 2.5 lakh job opportunities annually via NCS portal

Govt joins Zomato to create 2.5 lakh job opportunities annually via NCS portal

‘It’s not in my hands, my job is to prepare and play’: Shami on Australia series snub

‘It’s not in my hands, my job is to prepare and play’: Shami on Australia series snub

The never-ending cycle of terrorism in Pakistan (IANS Analysis)

The never-ending cycle of terrorism in Pakistan (IANS Analysis)

Boosting health literacy, self-care in youth may help prevent early onset of NCDs: Experts

Boosting health literacy, self-care in youth may help prevent early onset of NCDs in India: Experts

Ravi Kishan reveals an unknown story about Shah Rukh Khan from “Fauji” days: “Realised why he became King Khan”

Ravi Kishan reveals an unknown story about SRK from 'Fauji' days: 'Realised why he became King Khan'