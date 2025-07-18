Few people using name of Lord Shiva to gain political mileage: Former SP MP on Kanwariyas

Moradabad, July 18 (IANS) Former Samajwadi Party MP, S.T. Hasan triggered a controversy on Friday with his remarks on the ongoing Kanwar Yatra, accusing certain individuals of misusing religion for political gains and behaving as if they were above the law.

Speaking to IANS, S.T. Hasan said, “Kanwar Yatra is a religious pilgrimage where Hindus offer prayers to Lord Shiva by carrying Ganga water. But a few people are using the name of Lord Shiva to gain political mileage. They are vandalising vehicles, buses, tempos, and even assaulting people. They must not consider themselves above the law just because the Director General of Police (DGP) is showering flowers on them. They are not state guests.”

Reacting to Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha’s recent statement on the identification of the perpetrators of the Pahalgam terror attack, Hasan said, “It’s good news that those responsible have been identified. Strict punishment is necessary. Such people must not be spared.”

Hasan also launched a scathing attack on the Election Commission of India (ECI), echoing concerns raised by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Reacting to the ECI’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, Hasan alleged that the exercise is politically motivated.

“The Election Commission is now functioning as the BJP’s B-team. Everyone saw how names were removed from voter lists in previous elections and how genuine voters were denied their right to vote,” he told IANS.

He further alleged that the planned removal of more than 32.5 lakh voters from electoral rolls in Bihar disproportionately targets Muslims, many of whom lack birth certificates.

“This is being done deliberately because Muslims vote for secular parties, not the BJP. The BJP is using the Election Commission to manipulate the outcome and win elections by any means necessary," he added.

Calling on his Mahagathbandhan allies, Hasan said, “I urge all alliance leaders to consider boycotting the Bihar elections. Free and fair elections now seem like a distant dream.”

Meanwhile, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, addressing a rally in Kolkata on July 16, declared that her party would resist the ECI's revision process "tooth and nail" if implemented in Bengal. She accused the BJP of trying to eliminate genuine voters to tilt the balance in upcoming elections.

“There is no doubt the BJP wants to wipe out Opposition votes in Bengal. But we will fight them inch by inch,” Banerjee said.

