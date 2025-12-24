Former India physio Patrick Farhart joins LSG as Global Head of Science and Medicine

New Delhi, Dec 24 (IANS) Former India men's team physio Patrick Farhart has joined Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) as Global Head of Science and Medicine, a franchise official told IANS on Wednesday.

Besides LSG, Farhart will also join its sister franchises, the Durban Super Giants in SA20 and the Manchester Originals of The Hundred.

"Patrick Farhart will join LSG and its sister franchises as their Global Head of Science and Medicine from today. His work will start from the upcoming SA20 season for the Durban franchise," an LSG official told IANS on Wednesday.

Farhat has been in the field for more than 20 years now and has also served the Sydney Sixers in the Big Bash, the Kings XI Punjab and the Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League, as the team's physio over the years.

He has also served as Performance Director for New South Wales, Hampshire, and Australia, and has worked with major rugby and football teams in Australia.

"I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Global Head of Medicine and Science at RPSG Sports Private Limited!" wrote Farhart on his LinkedIn account.

"The purpose of this role is to establish and maintain world class standards in athlete performance, health, injury prevention, injury rehabilitation, continuing professional development and scientific innovation for sports medicine and sports science staff attached to RPSG Sport teams, including Lucknow Super Giants (IPL), Manchester Originals (The Hundred), Durban Super Giants (SA20) and Mohun Bagan SG (ISL)," added Farhart.

Patrick was recently with the Delhi Capitals as their lead physio. He joined the franchise for three years in 2019, after his stint with the Indian men's team ended.

The Australian served as the Indian team's physiotherapist from 2015 until the 2019 ICC World Cup.

