Former ECB chief executive David Collier passes away aged 70

London, Jan 13 (IANS) Former England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) chief executive David Collier passed away on Tuesday, aged 70.

In October 2004, Collier was appointed as the second chief executive of the ECB, serving until 2014 when he announced his departure. During his tenure, the England men's team won the Ashes four times, while the England women's team secured the Ashes five times.

During his time at the helm, the women's team won both the ICC Women's World Cup and the ICC Women's T20 World Cup in 2009, while the men's team secured the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in 2010. The highlight of Collier's period came in 2005, when England completed a double Ashes victory.

In the 2015 New Year Honours, Collier was named an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) in recognition of his contributions to cricket.

“The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of former Chief Executive David Collier. Collier served as the organisation’s second Chief Executive, succeeding Tim Lamb. He was at the helm of the England and Wales Cricket Board from 2004-2014, having previously worked at Essex, Leicestershire, Gloucestershire and Nottinghamshire,” the ECB wrote in their obituary.

“During Collier’s time, England Men won the Ashes four times and England Women won the Ashes five times. There was also global success, with England Women lifting both the ICC Women’s World Cup and the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in 2009, and England Men following suit with the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in 2010.

“Most likely the high point of Collier’s time at the ECB was the double Ashes success of 2005, which saw thousands of fans lining the street to celebrate two memorable victories,” it read further.

ECB Chief Executive Richard Gould, speaking of the loss, said, “It’s immensely sad to learn of the death of David Collier. Everyone who knew and worked with David will speak to what a gentleman he was, and to how hard he worked in leading our game.

“He served cricket with great distinction, and he was instrumental in a period of growth which has contributed to where the game is today. Some of our earliest advances in the women’s and disability games were made under David and I know he was proud of taking the game forward during his time at the ECB – his contribution speaks for itself. The thoughts of all of us at the ECB are with everyone who knew and loved David.”

--IANS

vi/