Former Danish envoy praises PM Modi for Op Sindoor, calls him true defender of India

New Delhi/Copenhagen, June 1 (IANS) India's firm and resolute crackdown on cross-border terrorism, in response to the barbaric and savage terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, won it global praise.

Denmark's top diplomat became the latest proponent of India's war against terror as he heaped praises on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for steering India's strong retaliation against Pakistan-sponsored terror.

Freddy Svane, the former Danish Ambassador to India, described PM Modi as the true defender of India and also welcomed India's diplomatic offensive to expose Pakistan globally.

Svane, in a special interaction with IANS, said, "India has shown that it has grown as a global and very, very important player and that it can take action. You need a strong leader like Prime Minister Narendra Modi who can steer that kind of direction and make it clear to the world that I am the man and I am the true defender of India."

He also lauded India's diplomatic push, in the wake of Operation Sindoor, to name and shame Pakistan globally for its brazen support to terrorists and said that the move to all-party delegations to various parts of the world will surely achieve its purpose.

The ex-envoy to India also slammed Pakistan for its constant abetment and instigation of terror on foreign soil, including India and said that it was important for all countries of the world to speak in one voice against it.

Svane further said that the popularity of PM Modi, who is the leader of the fourth largest democracy of the world, is on the rise after Operation Sindoor and also called it a positive sign.

"PM Modi is being seen across the world as a very, very important, strong and strategic thinking leader, who is so important for all of us," he said.

He said that the world is welcoming the emergence of 'New India' as a strong power centre in Asia, under the stewardship of PM Modi. However, he lamented that this came against the backdrop of the deadly Pahalgam incident.

"When times are bad and things have to be dealt with, you also need someone who can move from words to actions. That has happened," he remarked.

