Foreign Secretary Misri, Deputy NSA to visit US next week

New Delhi, May 25 (IANS) Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and Deputy National Security Advisor (NSA) Pawan Kapoor will visit Washington soon at the directive of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, top sources revealed on Sunday.

The visit, which could take place next week, comes in the backdrop of US President Donald Trump's repeated claims that his administration brokered the ceasefire between India and Pakistan earlier this month, after long hours of talks.

India has maintained that the understanding was reached after Pakistan's desperate attempts to seek an end to hostilities in light of Indian forces pounding its air bases during Operation Sindoor.

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar had also reiterated this week that not just the US, but many countries had reached out to India between May 7-10.

In an interview with Netherlands-based NOS, the EAM stated that the cessation of firing and military action was negotiated directly between India and Pakistan, and the ceasefire understanding was reached after the adversary nation made the "first move".

He added that it is natural for other countries to set up communication channels with nations engaged in military conflict.

"US Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke to me while US Vice President JD Vance spoke to PM Modi," the EAM said.

Trump has also said that India has offered to enter a bilateral trade deal with the US which “basically” proposes that "no tariffs" would be levied on a range of American goods.

"They are offering us a deal where basically they are willing to literally charge us no tariffs," Trump said in Qatar’s capital Doha, earlier this month.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his visit to Washington in February this year, had held talks with Trump on negotiating the first tranche of a mutually beneficial, multi-sector Bilateral Trade Agreement by the fall of 2025.

Meanwhile, an eight-member, all-party delegation led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor also kicked off its visit to the Americas and the Caribbean earlier today.

The delegation is carrying forth to the world India's strong message of zero-tolerance against terrorism.

The team will go to Guyana, Panama, Colombia, and Brazil, before returning to the US for meetings with leaders, lawmakers and opinion-makers.

