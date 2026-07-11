Foreign companies’ confidence dips in Pakistan due to worsening security: Report

New Delhi, July 11 (IANS) The poor law and order in Pakistan remains a major impediment to investment, a new report has said, adding that worsening security in Karachi and persistent challenges in Pakistan's western regions are weighing on foreign investors’ confidence and business operations.

Citing data from the Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry's (OICCI) Security Survey 2026, the report from Express Tribune noted that top leadership of 71 per cent of “member companies ranked security among their top three business concerns, highlighting that law and order remains a major impediment to investment”.

According to OICCI Secretary General M Abdul Aleem, sustaining investment momentum requires consistent improvements in public safety.

The report said that security perceptions in Karachi deteriorated, with 42 per cent of respondents reporting a worsening environment, up from 41 per cent in 2025.

Moreover, in Quetta, 81 per cent reported deteriorating security, while 86 per cent in the rest of Balochistan said the same, said the report, citing data.

“Street crimes remained the foremost concern, with 50 per cent of respondents reporting an increase in Karachi, up from 45 per cent last year. In Quetta, street crime rose to 37 per cent from 24 per cent,” the report added.

Overall, 32 per cent said security conditions affecting their businesses had deteriorated, up from 28 per cent.

The report further stated that “concerns over employees' personal security during daily commutes also worsened in Karachi (45 per cent versus 41 per cent) and Quetta (83 per cent versus 79 per cent)”.

Eighty-eight per cent of respondents said the Middle East conflict affected their organisations.

Supply chain security, reduced business activity, and employee safety emerged as top concerns.

Meanwhile, OICCI urged the government to sustain targeted security interventions, strengthen policing and accelerate institutional reforms to provide businesses with a more predictable and secure operating environment, said the report.

--IANS

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