October 20, 2025 8:08 PM हिंदी

For Tanya Maniktala, Diwali means family, home and good food

For Tanya Maniktala, Diwali means family, home and good food

New Delhi, Oct 20 (IANS) Actress Tanya Maniktala, known for her heartfelt performances, says Diwali has always been a time to cherish family and home.

Talking to IANS about her Diwali celebrations, Tanya told IANS: “For me, Diwali is about spending time with the family, being at home, decorating the house, and treating myself to good food. I am really looking forward to spending these moments with my loved ones.”

The actress shared details about her festive spirit as a source of motivation.

“I think just spending time with the family is enough to get me back on track. It’s like I have been recharged and am ready to take on everything—both literally and metaphorically,” Tanya added.

Tanya will next be seen in Paan Parda Zarda. The show is set in the gritty underbelly of the gangster world, Paan Parda Zarda promises a powerful narrative driven by layered characters, intense drama, and high-stakes action.

The show also stars Priyanshu Painyuli, Sushant Singh, Rajesh Tailang, and Manu Rishi. “Paan Parda Zarda” is set against the backdrop of illegal opium smuggling in central India.

Tanya made her acting debut in 2018 with School Days. In 2020, she portrayed Lata Mehra in A Suitable Boy alongside Ishaan Khattar, which proved to be a major turning point in her career.

In 2021, she appeared in Netflix's Feels Like Ishq opposite Skand Thakur and in Chutzpah alongside Varun Sharma. She also appeared in Netflix's How To Fall In Love opposite Ayush Mehra. The actress made her Hindi film debut with Mumbaikar alongside Vijay Sethupathi and Vikrant Massey.

Tanya also acted in Tooth Pari opposite Shantanu Maheshwari along with the web series P.I. Meena and Flames Season 3. In 2024, she played Tulika in her second film, Kill, inspired by a train robbery experienced by Bhat in 1995. The film also stars Lakshya Lalwani and Raghav Juyal.

--IANS

dc/

LATEST NEWS

VP Radhakrishnan welcomes PM Modi for Diwali greetings

VP Radhakrishnan welcomes PM Modi for Diwali greetings

'Diwali part of my journey in India': UAE envoy extends warm greetings to people

'Diwali part of my journey in India': UAE envoy extends warm greetings to people

PM Modi calls on President Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan to exchange Diwali greetings

PM Modi calls on President Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan to exchange Diwali greetings

Hasini Perera’s fluent 85 in vain as Shorna Akter spins Sri Lanka out for 202 against Bangladesh in the 21st match of the ICC Women's World Cup at the DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai, on Monday. Photo credit: ICC/X

Women's World Cup: Hasini Perera’s fluent 85 in vain as Shorna Akter spins Sri Lanka out for 202

Bangladesh: Four more people die of dengue, raises death toll in 2025 to 249

Bangladesh: Four more people die of dengue, raises death toll in 2025 to 249

When Farida Jalal opened up about her parents’ divorce and childhood in boarding school (Photo: IANS)

When Farida Jalal opened up about her parents’ divorce and childhood in boarding school

Tesla CEO Elon Musk extends Diwali greetings

Tesla CEO Elon Musk extends Diwali greetings

Nifty, Sensex end Samvat 2081 on strong note with 6 pc return

Nifty, Sensex end Samvat 2081 on strong note with 6 pc return

EU Council approves conclusions on new strategic EU-India agenda

EU Council approves conclusions on new strategic EU-India agenda

'May light always prevail': Ukraine's Foreign Ministry extends greetings on Diwali

'May light always prevail': Ukraine's Foreign Ministry extends greetings on Diwali