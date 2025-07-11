For Nathan Fillion, Superman is ‘iconic, top, most powerful’

New Delhi, July 11 (IANS) Actor Nathan Fillion has given out a list of adjectives for Superman as he described the demigod as “iconic, the best, the top, the most invulnerable and the most powerful.

Asked Fillion, who plays Guy Gardner aka Green Lantern in the film, what Superman means to him, the star said: “What does Superman mean to me? I mean, he's iconic, the best, the top, the most invulnerable, the most powerful, uncorruptible (sic).”

He added: When you think of the highest, most upper echelon hero you can think of, that's Superman. And also, he's going to be on your side, unless you're evil, right? So, you can always count on him. That's the idea. If everything's going terribly wrong, you think, “If only Superman were here.”

What were his thoughts when he first read filmmaker James Gunn’s script?

“Everybody knows the story of the baby from Krypton who comes to Earth and grows up in Kansas. We all know that bit. So, I think what really jumped off the page for me is that we're already in a world that knows about Superman.”

“And more so, it's not our world, which is something we've been sold many times, which is what would happen if Superman were real and came to our world. But this is more, what if we existed in his world? That comic book world where interdimensional beings are a fact of life. Everybody gets it,” he added.

He said that Gunn is letting him live the world of fantasy.

“There's aliens and we're not the only ones around here. Robots. Giant monsters. This is the stuff I was sold when I was reading comic books as a kid, and this is the world that James is letting us live in for a moment, which I think is very fresh and very different.”

“Superman” is written and directed by James Gunn, it is the first film in the DC Universe (DCU) and the second reboot of the Superman film series. In the film, Superman must prove to the world that he is their protector after billionaire Lex Luthor conducts a plan to turn public opinion against him.

The film stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

The film also stars Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell.

Superman is in cinemas in India distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures. It has been released in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu in 3D & IMAX 3D.

