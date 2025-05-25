May 25, 2025 7:45 PM हिंदी

For John Krasinski, ‘Fountain of Youth’ trumps ‘Indiana Jones’

Los Angeles, May 25 (IANS) Actor John Krasinski, who is known for his work in ‘The Office’, believes that 'Fountain of Youth' is superior to the Harrison Ford-starrer 'Indiana Jones'.

The 45-year-old actor plays Luke Purdue, the estranged brother of Charlotte Purdue (played by Natalie Portman) in 2025 American heist adventure film directed by Guy Ritchie, and he teams up with his sibling for a worldwide hunt to find the mythological fountain of youth in the flick styled like the 'Indiana Jones' franchise, reports ‘Female First UK’.

Krasinski said the family aspect is what "drew me in" and put the flick "ahead" of the iconic films created by George Lucas. He told SFX magazine, "I think for me, it was really this relationship (that gave it) a different twist, instead of a whole romance thing at the centre of the movie. What I really liked was that family was this thing that we often forget about, and it might be the treasure that we're all really seeking in our lives. So that was really the thing that drew me in, which Indy didn't have. So there! We're ahead of 'Indiana Jones' already! Please don't tell Harrison Ford that”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, Krasinski said working with Ritchie was another factor in his decision to take on the role of Luke along with being enticed by family being at the heart of the film.

The 'IF' actor explained, "I've been a huge Guy Ritchie fan forever. I don't know if I've been on set with a director where it's his world in its entirety, and I mean that in the best way. Though it may sound chaotic, and it does take a little time to understand the rules of how to go about starting every day with that off-the-cuff, kind of, writing, there is an energy to it that I've never experienced before. This is one of those movies where you'll look back and go, 'I'm so glad I did this’”.

The 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' star, who has Hazel, 10, and Violet, seven, with his actress wife Emily Blunt, laughed at the fact it's the first film that is appropriate for his young children to watch.

