For Divya Dutta, femininity is the power to choose one’s own path

Mumbai, Aug 8 (IANS) National Award-winning actress Divya Dutta said that for her, femininity means having the freedom and equality to make one's own life choices without dependence on others.

Asked how her personal definitions of femininity evolved over the years, Divya revealed that she has been fortunate to have grown up in a home where she was given that freedom.

"For me, I think, you know, I've been very fortunate that I come from a house where my mother gave me more freedom than my brother. So, I didn’t have that concept that, you know, it is that tough on the other side,” Divya told IANS.

She added: “But when you grow up, you see life—that maybe this girl didn’t have the choice of taking the profession she wanted to take.”

So for Divya, femininity would be being able to make your own choices.

“Whatever they might be. You don’t have to be dependent on someone to decide what course your life should take. For me, freedom is that. For me, equality is that: that you give a person a chance and an opportunity to live their life on their own terms and not be dependent on other things. So yeah, for me, it’s that—it should be equal," Divya said.

The actress’ latest is “Mayasabha: The Rise of the Titans,” a political drama web series directed by Deva Katta and Kiran Jay Kumar.

It stars Aadhi Pinisetty and Chaitanya Rao in the lead roles, with Divya, Sai Kumar, Srikanth Iyengar and Nassar. Set in the volatile political landscape of 1990s Andhra Pradesh, the series dramatises the evolving relationship between two prominent political figures—Nara Chandrababu Naidu and Y. S. Rajasekhar Reddy—portraying their journey from close friendship to political rivalry.

The show started streaming on Sony LIV from August 7.

