Football: Liverpool set to sign striker Ekitike from Eintracht Frankfurt

London, July 21 (IANS) Liverpool have officially announced that they have reached an agreement with Eintracht Frankfurt over the signing of striker Hugo Ekitike in a deal worth 79 million pounds (106 million U.S. dollars). In a statement released on Monday, the English club confirmed: "The Reds and the German outfit have struck a transfer deal said to be worth 69 million pounds plus 10 million pounds in add-ons."

Ekitike is expected to travel to Merseyside later this week to undergo a medical and finalise a long-term contract with manager Arne Slot's team, reports Xinhua.

The 23-year-old Frenchman was an unused substitute in Eintracht's pre-season friendly on Saturday as negotiations regarding his future continued. Ekitike scored 22 goals in 48 appearances across all competitions last season, helping Eintracht secure qualification for the Champions League.

Hugo Ekitike started his senior career with Reims B team in 2019-21 and then progressed to represent the first team from 2020-23. Soon after joining the Reims first team, he was sent on a loan deal to Danish club Vejle Boldklub in 2021 and then to Paris Saint-Germain from 2022-23.

At the end of his loan stint, he was signed up by PSG in 2023, from where he was sent on loan to Eintracht Frankfurt after playing just one match in the 2023-24 season. In 2024, Frunkfurt signed him on a permanent basis 2024.

At the international stage, Hugo Ekitike played for the France U20 and U21 teams, making six and five appearances respectively.

