July 10, 2025 8:00 PM हिंदी

Football: Joakim Alexandersson names 24-member travelling squad for Uzbekistan friendlies

Joakim Alexandersson names 24-member travelling squad for Uzbekistan friendlies in Tashkent. Photo credit: AIFF

New Delhi, July 10 (IANS) The Indian U20 women's team will play two friendly matches in Tashkent against Uzbekistan U20 women on July 13 and 16, 2025, as part of their preparations for the AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers, scheduled to be held from August 6 to 10 in Myanmar.

Swedish coach Joakim Alexandersson named a 24-member travelling squad that will depart from Bengaluru, where the Young Tigresses had been camping, on the night of July 10 and arrive in Tashkent on the morning of July 11.

India will face Indonesia (August 6), Turkmenistan (August 8), and Myanmar (August 10) in Yangon in the AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup Qualifiers. The group winners and the three best runners-up across all eight groups will qualify for the final tournament in Thailand next year.

The 24-member squad includes goalkeeper Monalisha Devi Moirangthem, who was part of the senior team that secured a historic qualification to the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026 in Thailand last week. She made one appearance in the Qualifiers and joined the U20 camp on July 7 after returning from Thailand.

Melody Chanu Keisham, Shubhangi Singh, Viksit Bara, Sulanjana Raul, and Cindy Remruatpuii Colney have also trained with the senior team during their camp in Bengaluru, which is part of the broader AIFF vision to provide more exposure to players from a younger age.

India U20 Women's 24-member travelling squad for Uzbekistan friendlies:

Goalkeepers: Melody Chanu Keisham, Monalisha Devi Moirangthem, Ribansi Jamu.

Defenders: Alina Chingakham, Cindy Remruatpuii Colney, Fragrancy Riwan, Juhi Singh, Nishima Kumari, Remi Thokchom, Sahena TH, Shubhangi Singh, Viksit Bara.

Midfielders: Anju Chanu Kayenpaibam, Arina Devi Nameirakpam, Bhumika Devi Khumukcham, Khushbu Kashiram Saroj, Monisha Singha, Neha, Pooja.

Forwards: Babita Kumari, Deepika Pal, Lhingdeikim, Sibani Devi Nongmeikapam, Sulanjana Raul.

Head coach: Joakim Alexandersson

Assistant coach: Paromita Sit

Goalkeeper coach: Hameed KK

Strength and conditioning coach: Karan Mane

India U20 women's match schedule:

July 13: Uzbekistan vs India (20:30 IST)

July 16: Uzbekistan vs India (20:30 IST)

--IANS

hs/bsk/

LATEST NEWS

Shravan 2025: Festive spirit grips Varanasi markets, Mahakal T-shirts in high demand

Shravan 2025: Festive spirit grips Varanasi markets, Mahakal T-shirts in high demand

Bangladesh: Awami League slams Yunus govt over 'weaponization' of judiciary (File image)

Bangladesh: Awami League slams Yunus govt over 'weaponization' of judiciary

Chitrangda Singh calls being a part of Salman Khan's Battle of Galwan 'truly special'

Chitrangda Singh calls being a part of Salman Khan's Battle of Galwan 'truly special'

Bihar’s Vaishali gets new paved road under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana

Bihar’s Vaishali gets new paved road under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana

'Overwhelmed, humbled and grateful beyond words': Yuvraj Singh thanks cricket fraternity for supporting 'cancer warriors' in an event organised by the YouWeCan Foundation in London. Photo credit: Yuvraj Singh @ X

'Overwhelmed, humbled and grateful beyond words': Yuvraj Singh thanks cricket fraternity for supporting 'cancer warriors'

Consider job well done if India can bowl England out for under 300, says Anil Kumble as India reduce the hosts to 83/2 at lunch on the first day of the third Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series at the Lord's in London on Thursday.

3rd Test: Consider job well done if India can bowl England out for under 300, says Kumble

David Beckham wishes happy birthday to 'Daddy's Pretty Lady' Harper as she turns 14

David Beckham wishes happy birthday to 'Daddy's Pretty Lady' Harper as she turns 14

SC’s observations on Bihar SIR has shown opposition the mirror: BJP

SC’s observations on Bihar SIR have shown opposition the mirror: BJP

Centre-state coordination to make India a global investment destination: NITI Aayog CEO

Centre-State coordination to make India a global investment destination: NITI Aayog CEO

FIFA Rankings: India men's football team slips to 133, lowest in nine years

FIFA Rankings: India men's football team slips to 133, lowest in nine years