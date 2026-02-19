Football: India U-17 men to play two friendly matches against Myanmar in Yangon

February 19, 2026 11:46 PM हिंदी

New Delhi, Feb 19 (IANS) The India U17 men's football team, which is preparing for the AFC U-17 Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2026, will play two friendly matches against Myanmar in Yangon on March 3 and 5, 2026.

The Blue Colts have already played four international friendly games this year -- two each against Tajikistan (in Goa) and Türkiye (in Antalya).

After returning from Türkiye, Bibiano Fernandes' side has continued to train in Goa. India U-17 will depart for the Myanmar capital on February 28, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) informed in a release on Thursday.

Like India, Myanmar too have qualified for the AFC U-17 Asian Cup. They topped Group C of the qualifiers, finishing above Oman, Syria, Afghanistan, and Nepal.

India will take on Australia (May 6), Uzbekistan (May 10), and DPR Korea (May 13) in Group D of the AFC U-17 Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2026, in which 16 top teams from the Continent will be taking part.

The Indian team has qualified for the 21st edition of the AFC U-17 Asian Cup (including previous editions of the AFC U-17 Championship, the annual international youth football championship organised by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) for the men's under-17 national teams of Asia.

Saudi Arabia, Tajikistan, Thailand and Myanmar make up Group A, while Japan, Indonesia, China and Qatar comprise Group B. Matches will be played in four venues in and around Jeddah.

The group winners and runners-up will advance to the quarterfinals and will also make it to the 2026 FIFA U-17 World Cup. If Qatar (who automatically qualified for the 2026 FIFA U-17 World Cup as hosts) advance to the quarterfinals in the U-17 Asian Cup, the best third-placed team will also qualify for the FIFA U-17 World Cup.

