May 05, 2026 11:27 PM हिंदी

Football: India begin AFC U17 Asian Cup quest against Australia

India begin AFC U17 Asian Cup quest against Australia at the King Abdullah Sports City in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday. Photo credit: AIFF

Jeddah (Saudi Arabia), May 5 (IANS) India begin their fourth continental campaign of the year on Wednesday when they face Australia in the AFC U17 Asian Cup 2026, at the King Abdullah Sports City Pitch C.

The Blue Colts have been clubbed in Group D alongside Australia and Uzbekistan, as DPR Korea, who were supposed to be the fourth team in the group, pulled out of the tournament just a few days ago.

India head coach Bibiano Fernandes is no stranger to the continental competition at this age group, having previously led the team to the AFC U16 Championship 2018 and the AFC U17 Asian Cup 2023. In between, India had qualified for the AFC U16 Championship 2020 as well, though the edition was called off due to the onset of the pandemic. While he has had different experiences, Fernandes’ approach remains unchanged.

“With experience, you understand the demands of this level better. Every tournament is different, but the expectations remain high. You learn to stay calm, focus on preparation, and guide the players through different situations,” he told the-aiff.com. “The experience helps in managing moments, but the approach to the game remains the same.”

While the team are facing three-time semi-finalists Australia, the Blue Colts are focused on the task ahead. "Australia are a strong side. They are physically good, organised, and play with high intensity. They are disciplined in their structure and dangerous in transitions. Our focus is on how we perform as a team,” said Fernandes.

“The approach is to stay organised, be compact, and make good decisions on the ball. In the first game, it is important to be focused from the start and not lose concentration,” he said. “We want to play with clarity and take our chances when they come.”

The India U17s have had a lengthy preparation for the Asian Cup, playing against teams like Tajikistan, Türkiye, Myanmar, Indonesia, Thailand, Korea Republic, UAE, and Qatar, before travelling to Jeddah.

Fernandes feels that the preparation has put the players in good standing for the tournament proper. “The boys are in a good space. They are motivated and understand the responsibility. There is always some excitement before the first game, but the focus is on staying calm and executing what we have worked on.”

Midfielder Dallalmoun Gangte, who has been named captain, said, “I feel honoured and grateful to have been given this responsibility. I just want to give everything I have for this team and get the best result. Australia are a very good team, but the most important thing for us is how we prepare and go into the game.”

The top two teams from each group will make it to the quarterfinals of the AFC U17 Asian Cup, while also securing qualification for the FIFA U17 World Cup Qatar 2026.

--IANS

hs/bsk/

LATEST NEWS

Sanju Samson’s unbeaten 87 helps Chennai Super Kings register eight-wicket win over Delhi Capitals in Match 38 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Tuesday. Photo credit: IANS

IPL 2026: Samson’s unbeaten 87 helps CSK register eight-wicket win over DC

Aizawl avoid relegation after draw with Gokulam Kerala in a Relegation Stage fixture of Indian Football League (IFL) 2025-26 at the Deccan Arena in Hyderabad, on Tuesday. Photo credit: AIFF

IFL 2025-26: Aizawl avoid relegation after draw with Gokulam Kerala

Athletic Bilbao confirm Edin Terzic as new first team coach for the next two seasons

Athletic Bilbao confirm Edin Terzic as new first team coach for the next two seasons

Dissent, fear led to rejection of Mamata and colleagues in a sweeping anti-incumbency mandate

Dissent, fear led to rejection of Mamata and colleagues in a sweeping anti-incumbency mandate

Substitutes Youssef Ezzejjari and Nandha Kumar inspire East Bengal to 2-1 comeback victory over Mumbai City FC in Indian Super League 2025-26 in Mumbai on Tuesday, Photo credit: AIFF

ISL 2025-26: Substitutes inspire East Bengal's comeback against Mumbai City FC

Constitution has enough muscle to deal with Mamata’s refusal to resign: Harish Salve

Constitution has enough muscle to deal with Mamata’s refusal to resign: Harish Salve (IANS Exclusive)

Ganga Singh wins 50m Rifle 3P title, Kamaljeet Choudhary, Surbhi Rao bag senior mixed team gold medals in the 24th Kumar Surendra Singh Memorial Shooting Championship being held in Bhopal and New Delhi on Tuesday. Photo credit: NRAI

KSS Memorial shooting: Ganga Singh wins 50m Rifle 3P title, Kamaljeet, Surbhi Rao bag senior mixed team gold

Indians continue strong showing with multiple wins in the Asian Boxing U15 & U17 Championships 2026 in Tashkent, Uzbekistan. on Tuesday. Photo credit: BFI

Asian U15 & U17 Boxing: Indians continue strong showing with multiple wins in Tashkent

Sticky wicket made hard lengths effective, confident Chennai Super Kings can chase 156, says Gurjapneet Singh during the clash with Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League 2026 in New Delhi on Tuesday. Photo credit: IANS

IPL 2026: Sticky wicket made hard lengths effective, confident CSK can chase 156, says Gurjapneet

India begin AFC U17 Asian Cup quest against Australia at the King Abdullah Sports City in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday. Photo credit: AIFF

Football: India begin AFC U17 Asian Cup quest against Australia