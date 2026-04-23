April 23, 2026 11:25 PM हिंदी

Football: AIFF, ISL Clubs discuss future roadmap for ISL

All India Football Federation (AIFF), Indian Super League clubs discuss future roadmap for ISL

New Delhi, April 23 (IANS) The All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Thursday convened a meeting with owners and representatives of Indian Super League (ISL) clubs and Genius Sports to review the company’s proposal for the league’s commercial rights, centred on a long-term vision to evolve India’s top-tier competition.

Discussions focused on the opportunity to further develop the ISL into a globally competitive football property while strengthening fan engagement and commercial sustainability.

Genius Sports outlined a partnership-led approach, combining technology, data, and commercial expertise to support the league’s evolution and align it progressively with global benchmarks seen across leading competitions, including the Premier League, Liga MX, the Belgian Pro League, the Confederação Brasileira de Futebol (CBF), and the Swiss Football League.

The company highlighted its experience across international sports ecosystems, including work in officiating (Premier League), analytics (Nottingham Forest), and fan engagement (LA Rams), positioning these capabilities as a foundation to support the continued development of Indian football, the AIFF said in a release.

A central theme of the meeting was the role of technology in strengthening the league’s infrastructure. This included enhancements to commercial strategy, digital platforms, and match operations, alongside scalable, AI-driven officiating tools designed to improve consistency and transparency, implemented in a phased and sustainable manner.

The proposed framework also includes a revenue-sharing model designed to ensure that future growth supports clubs and is reinvested across the wider football ecosystem.

The meeting further explored opportunities to deepen fan engagement and unlock new commercial avenues through more interactive and immersive experiences, while enhancing the league’s appeal to partners and sponsors.

All parties emphasised the importance of a collaborative, long-term approach to developing the ISL, including improving production quality, strengthening club structures, and expanding the league’s reach through more structured international distribution.

--IANS

bsk/

LATEST NEWS

Congress flags 'discrepancies' in ECI notices to Kharge, seeks more time

Congress flags 'discrepancies' in ECI notices to Kharge, seeks more time

Real Madrid suffer injury blow as Guler, Militao ruled out for season

Football: Real Madrid suffer injury blow as Guler, Militao ruled out for season

India helps build school in Nepal’s Jhapa (Photo: @IndiaInNepal/X)

India helps build school in Nepal’s Jhapa

Matías Hernández's late header seals dramatic win for Kerala Blasters against Odisha FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2025-26 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi on Thursday. Photo credit: AIFF

ISL 2025-26: Hernández’s late header seals dramatic win for Kerala Blasters against Odisha FC

MEA responds to Trump's post on citizenship, immigrant remarks

‘Inappropriate and in poor taste’: India reacts to Trump's post on citizenship, immigrant remarks

Matías Hernández’s late header seals dramatic victory win for Kerala Blasters FC against Odisha FC in Indian Super League (ISL) 2025-26 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi on Thursday. Photo credit: AIFF

ISL 2025-26: Hernández’s late header seals dramatic win for Kerala Blasters against Odisha FC

New Delhi:Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane during Army Day parade at KM Cariappa Parade Ground in New Delhi on Saturday January 15,2022.(Photo: Qamar Sibtain/IANS)

Govt and country backed army during China standoff: General Naravane

All India Football Federation (AIFF), Indian Super League clubs discuss future roadmap for ISL

Football: AIFF, ISL Clubs discuss future roadmap for ISL

Coimbatore: Voters show their ID cards before casting their votes at polling stations during the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2026, in Coimbatore district of Tamil Nadu on Thursday, April 23, 2026. (IANS)

Women lead the way as Bengal and TN record historic voter turnout

Superstar Gaganjeet Bhullar cards bogey-free 67 for tied sixth spot as Kapur gets an ace Indian Golf Premier League (IGPL) at the Singapore Open in Singapore on Thursday. Photo credit: IGPL

IGPL Singapore: Superstar Bhullar cards bogey-free 67 for tied sixth as Kapur gets an ace