March 24, 2026 8:13 PM हिंदी

Food fest buyer-seller meet held in Srinagar, set to boost export of Kashmiri agro products​

Food fest buyer-seller meet held in Srinagar, set to boost export of Kashmiri agro products​ (Photo: IANS)

Jammu, March 24 (IANS) A one-of-its-kind event was organised in Srinagar recently, as part of an endeavour to secure global recognition for Jammu and Kashmir's premium agro and food products and also build marketing channels for the local produce.​

Under the 'Jammu and Kashmir Agro and Food Fest: Buyer-Seller Meet 2026,' local farmers, entrepreneurs, and international buyers were brought together on a single platform—an initiative aimed at facilitating access to Kashmiri products, such as saffron, honey, and dry fruits, to global markets.​

The event was organised at the Sher-e-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) in Srinagar, under the aegis of the Jammu and Kashmir Agriculture and Food Festival.​

This saw participation of nearly 50 international buyers from over 16 countries, showcasing Kashmir's renowned saffron, honey, walnuts, and other dry fruits, alongside fresh agricultural produce.​

These products demonstrated the Union Territory’s immense export potential, a prospect expected to significantly bolster the region's economy.​

A primary objective of the event was to sensitise local producers regarding international standards and certification processes. While the buyers lauded the quality of Kashmiri products, they also suggested greater attention to the documentation and certification requirements essential for competing effectively in the global market.​

Many buyers from Malaysia, Japan, the UAE, and Europe showed interest in Kashmiri products, thereby encouraging others to explore export opportunities in the region in the future.​

The event also proved to be a major platform for local entrepreneurs and startups. Locals were visibly enthused about the opportunity to present their products to an international audience for the very first time.​

A couple of entrepreneurs, sharing their thoughts about the event, agreed that it will lead to increased trade, in addition to marketing the J&K brand globally.​

The festival is proving to be a pivotal step for the farmers and entrepreneurs of Jammu and Kashmir, connecting them with the international market while simultaneously providing a new direction for regional development.​

Sachin Kumar of the Trade Promotion Council of India told IANS, “This initiative would be of immense benefit to the local community. The objective is to promote local food products, thereby enabling them to reach other countries. Visitors from various nations have also attended the event and are showing great appreciation for the products on display.”​

Another entrepreneur remarked that such events should be organised regularly, as they yield significant benefits for the public. He added that the current event has been executed exceptionally well.​

"We are here to provide people with information about our products, engaging with them on a face-to-face basis," he said.

​--IANS

mr/dan

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