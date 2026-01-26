Foo Fighters have completed new album

Los Angeles, Jan 26 (IANS) The American rock band Foo Fighters has "finished" a "whole new record". The band’s frontman Dave Grohl recently has made the revelation behind the band’s tracks and trenches.

The group's last release ‘But Here We Are’ dropped in 2023 and the rocker has now suggested another new album could be on the way this year as they completed work on another collection of songs "the other day", reports ‘Female First UK’.

Grohl made the revelation during the opening gig of the Foo Fighters' Australian tour telling the crowd, "We’ll be back here sooner than you think. I know when we’re coming back! It is before my next birthday (January 14, 2027), just so you know. And we might have a whole new record of f****** songs that we just finished the other day. I dunno”.

Foo Fighters released two new tracks last year ‘Today’s Song’ and ‘Asking For A Friend’, as well as live album ‘Are Playing Where?’ which dropped in October.

As per ‘Female First UK’, they kicked off their Take Cover tour in Mexico earlier this month. However, they had to hit the road without guitarist Pat Smear, who was forced to sit out the shows after breaking "multiple bones in his foot" in a "bizarre gardening accident".

The band made light of the situation by mocking up a fake magazine cover of the 66-year-old musician in a wheelchair with his bone scan in a pullout.

The headline read, "Breaking News. Pat Smear Bizarre Gardening Accident!" It references This Is Spinal Tap, the 1984 mockumentary in which the fictional band's former drummer, Stumpy Pepys, is said to have died in a “bizarre gardening accident”, and the authorities supposedly declared it “best left unsolved”.

Jason Falkner, who usually plays for Beck and St. Vincent, will fill in for Pat while he heals. The cover was captioned on the band's Instagram, "BREAKING NEWS! In the classic tradition of rockstars having bizarre gardening accidents, Pat Smear has apparently rung in the new year by smashing the s*** out of his left foot. This means he’ll unfortunately be missing a few shows while the multiple broken bones in his foot heal”.

