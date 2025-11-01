Bihar election should be contested on economic growth: NK Singh

Patna, Oct 31 (IANS) After the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) released its 24-point manifesto for the Bihar Assembly elections, former MP and Chairman of the 15th Finance Commission N. K. Singh said that the focus of this election should be on Bihar’s economic future and sustained development.

Speaking about Bihar’s growth trajectory, Singh told IANS that while the state is often described as one of India’s most backward, people tend to overlook the substantial progress it has made in recent years.

“When it comes to Bihar, it is counted among the most backward states in the country. On parameters like education, health, infrastructure, and manufacturing, it remains low, but people forget two key things — there has been huge progress in the last few years,” Singh said.

He highlighted that Bihar’s nominal Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew by 22 per cent in the current financial year, while the population growth rate is under control at 1.4 per cent, leading to an approximate 20 per cent rise in per capita income.

“Earlier, the increase in per capita income used to be only 1-2 per cent annually. Now, it has spiked to around 20 per cent - which is remarkable,” Singh noted.

Explaining the factors behind this growth, Singh credited improved fiscal management by the state government.

He added that both the NDA’s manifesto and that of the Grand Alliance have made promises that are financially responsible and achievable.

“Whichever government comes to power will be capable of implementing the commitments made in the manifestos,” he said.

Emphasising the importance of continuity and investment, Singh said that maintaining the current pace of growth over the next five years and attracting investors with confidence in the state’s business environment would be crucial.

He also stressed the need for strong coordination between the state and central governments, especially for Bihar, which still requires significant central assistance for infrastructure projects.

“Bihar needs support from the Centre for road, rail, and air connectivity. The state alone cannot bear the financial burden of such projects. A responsible government at both the state and Centre can accelerate Bihar’s growth from here,” Singh concluded.

