Focus is on Budget but govt open to discuss other urgent business: Kiren Rijiju

New Delhi, Jan 27 (IANS) On the eve of Parliament's Budget Session, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju stated on Tuesday that during an all-party meeting, he informed the members that the primary focus of the session will be the Budget; however, the government remains receptive to addressing any other issues that may require immediate attention.

“The main issue is how to run the House smoothly and contribute richly to the experiences and ideas of all the members. So, that is what we are expecting from this Budget Session,” he said, adding that suggestions given by floor leaders of various parties have been noted.

“The Economic Survey will be tabled on January 29, and the Budget will be presented on February 1,” said Rijiju.

The Minister said the Motion of Thanks on the President’s address will mark the start of the session, followed by discussion on and the passing of the Budget.

Expressing the government’s commitment to discussing all matters, he said, "We have requested all parties to help transact business in Parliament smoothly."

“I urged members that various issues can be raised and spoken about during the Motion of Thanks to the President’s address,” he said.

He said the leaders from other parties have raised several issues for discussion. “Since this is a Budget Session, the main focus will be on the Budget,” he said, adding that various issues can be raised during the debate and discussion on the Budget.

The Minister said that in the second part of the Budget Session from March 9 to April 2, urgent matters can also be raised with the consent of the Chair, and apart from taking up demand for grants for some ministries, "we can also take up any important bills or business that are there".

“We will also put up in the Business Advisory Committee, to be taken up, for any matter which is urgent. But, since this is the Budget Session, the main focus will be on the Budget,” he said.

"I have already informed the honourable members that this is the first session of the year. Normally, the bulletin is issued, bulletin part two is issued, and a list of the intention of the government's business is also circulated after the President's address. However, I am prepared to share the list..." he said.

Emphasising avoiding disruptions in the House, Rijiju said, “We have been elected to speak on behalf of the people. While exercising our right to speak, we also have a duty to listen to members of other political parties so that our parliamentary democracy can continue to function with full vibrancy.”

“We are proud of India’s parliamentary form of democracy, and many presiding officers from Commonwealth Nations praised our system. So, let us preserve our rich parliamentary democratic system and, together, guide our nation towards Viksit Bharat,” he said.

