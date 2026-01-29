FM Sitharaman set to present Economic Survey 2026, all eyes on GDP growth estimates

New Delhi, Jan 29 (IANS) The government is all set to table the Economic Survey 2026 in Parliament on Thursday -- ahead of the Union Budget 2026-27 on February 1 -- which will set the official tone on how the economy of the country is faring amid global uncertainties.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Economic Survey. All eyes will be on India’s projected GDP growth estimates for the current fiscal (FY26) as well as the upcoming financial year (FY27).

The key pre-budget document summarises the annual economic development of India and charts out short and medium-term prospects of the economy.

Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran also touched upon various themes such as rupee depreciation, geopolitical volatility and more, in a media column that appeared on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Budget Session of Parliament opened with President Droupadi Murmu delivering her address to the joint sitting of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the President’s Address was comprehensive and insightful, adding that it effectively captured the vision of building a Viksit Bharat and reflected the nation’s shared aspiration for a strong and self-reliant India.

PM Modi further said that the address highlighted India’s significant development progress in recent years while providing a clear road map for the future.

Looking ahead, the President portrayed 2026 as a pivotal foundation year in the nation's ambitious path towards becoming a developed India. She observed that the closing of the first quarter-century of the new millennium had brought numerous triumphs, moments of national pride, and profound experiences.

Over the past decade or so, she noted, India has fortified its base across every major sector, laying a robust groundwork for future growth.

The ceremonial address marked the beginning of a crucial period in the Parliamentary calendar, during which Finance Minister Sitharaman is scheduled to present the Economic Survey on Thursday (January 29). followed by the Union Budget on Sunday (February 1).

—IANS

na/