April 28, 2026 12:55 AM हिंदी

Five workers killed as heavy crane collapses in Hyderabad

Five workers killed as heavy crane collapses in Hyderabad (Photo: IANS)

Hyderabad, April 27 (IANS) Five workers were killed, and 12 others were injured when a huge crane collapsed due to heavy wind at a cement bricks company on the outskirts of Hyderabad on Monday evening.​

The incident occurred at the cement brick company in Mahalingapuram, Shankarpally mandal, Rangareddy district.​

Police rushed to the spot and launched rescue and relief operations. The injured were admitted to a hospital in Shankarpally. The condition of two of the injured was stated to be critical.​

The deceased were identified as Ali Hussain (35), Nagender (30), Sajid (32), Mithun and Sonu.​

The dead bodies were shifted to the government hospital at Chevella for postmortem examination.​

According to officials, 17 workers were on the site at the time of the accident. The crane being used to lift a load of cement bricks lost balance and collapsed due to heavy winds as a thunderstorm lashed the area. Some of the workers were​

Senior police officials visited the spot. A police officer said they have registered a case and launched an investigation.​

Meanwhile, a huge fire broke out at an automobile service centre in Amberpet, Hyderabad. There were no casualties.​

According to police, the fire broke out in the Mahindra service centre. Fire-fighting personnel rushed to the spot and launched the operation to douse the flames.​

The fire could not be controlled despite the hectic efforts of the police and firefighting personnel for several hours.​

Thick smoke engulfed the area, triggering panic among people in the adjoining residential areas.​

In another incident, a JCB driver died in an accident in the Gachibowli area of Hyderabad. The JCB was deployed for the demolition of a structure. The debris struck the driver, resulting in previous injuries. He was shifted to a hospital, where he succumbed while undergoing treatment.​

The deceased was identified as Zakir. Police registered a case and took up an investigation.​

--IANS

ms/dan

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