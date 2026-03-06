March 06, 2026 5:16 PM हिंदी

Five Nigerian nationals deported by Delhi Police in February crackdown

Five Nigerian nationals deported or repatriated by Delhi Police in February crackdown

New Delhi, March 6 (IANS) Five Nigerian nationals, who were found illegally staying in India, were deported or repatriated, said officials on Friday, adding that this was part of an ongoing crackdown by the Delhi Police in the national capital.

According to police officials, the operation was carried out by teams from various police stations and specialised units in the district, who regularly gather intelligence on foreign nationals suspected of residing or moving around in the area without valid documents.

Police stated that individuals staying illegally in the country put pressure on local resources, prompting authorities to intensify verification drives and legal action against such cases. During February, a total of five Nigerian nationals were apprehended for overstaying in India without valid visas.

Of these, three Nigerian nationals were deported by the Uttam Nagar Police Station team, while two others were repatriated by the Anti-Narcotics Cell of Dwarka District. The entire operation was conducted under the supervision of the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of Dwarka District.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Matthew Chikwado Onuwa, Paul Onyekachi Ekwenze, and Aiyuguhjh Elvis, who were deported, and Christopher Uchechukwu Kalu and John Nnamdi Okafor, who were repatriated.

Police said the teams acted on specific inputs regarding foreign nationals who had either overstayed their visas or had allegedly entered the country without valid documentation and were residing in areas of the Dwarka District.

After being apprehended, the individuals were produced before the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO), which ordered their deportation or repatriation. Following the legal process, they were sent to a detention centre before being deported from the country.

Last year, the new Immigration and Foreigners Act that came into effect had strict rules on passports, visas, and immigration. While the law makes it mandatory for hotels, hospitals, and education institutions to report foreigners to officials, it enhances the powers of the Bureau of Immigration to identify and deport illegal immigrants.

Anyone found using a forged passport or visa for entering India or staying in or exiting is liable to be punished with a jail term of up to seven years and a fine of up to Rs 10 lakh.

The law has provisions for punishment for those supplying forged passports or travel documents.

--IANS

jk/dpb

LATEST NEWS

Badshah served notice by the Haryana State Women's Commission over obscene lyrics

Badshah served notice by the Haryana State Women's Commission over obscene lyrics

Sooraj Barjatya has an important message for young artistes facing failure

Sooraj Barjatya has an important message for young artistes facing failure

Education as a service can contribute to India’s export earnings: Piyush Goyal

Education as a service can contribute to India’s export earnings: Piyush Goyal

Amid war of words over Russian oil waiver, BJP digs out 2012 US ‘instructions’ as counter

Amid war of words over Russian oil waiver, BJP digs out 2012 US ‘instructions’ as counter

IND-ENG semifinal had 'tension, thunderous cheers & unforgettable moments', says Devajit Saikia about Thursday's clash in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in Mumbai. Photo credit: IANS

IND-ENG semifinal had 'tension, thunderous cheers & unforgettable moments': Saikia

Pakistan: Dealers warn petrol pumps may shut within days if supply is not restored (File image)

Pakistan: Dealers warn petrol pumps may shut within days if supply is not restored

Pink-ball Test: Sutherland picks 4-46 as Australia bowl out India for 198

Pink-ball Test: Sutherland picks 4-46 as Australia bowl out India for 198

T20 WC: Illingworth, Wharf named on-field umpires for India–New Zealand title clash

T20 WC: Illingworth, Wharf named on-field umpires for India-New Zealand title clash

IMF faces flak in Pakistan media

IMF faces flak in Pakistan media

Hamilton picks three on stunning debut as Australia keep India to 184/8 in the one-off pink-ball Test at the WACA Ground in Perth on Friday. Photo credit:

Pink-ball Test: Hamilton picks three on stunning debut as Australia keep India to 184/8