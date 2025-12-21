December 21, 2025 6:21 PM हिंदी

Five killed, 44 injured after bus overturns in Afghanistan's Baghlan

Five killed, 44 injured after bus overturns in Afghanistan's Baghlan

Kabul, Dec 21 (IANS) At least five people were killed and 44 others injured after a bus overturned in the Salang area of Afghanistan's Baghlan province, according to an official statement on Sunday.

In a statement shared on X, Afghanistan's Ministry of Public Works (MoPW) spokesperson Mohammad Ashraf Haqshenas stated that the incident happened in the Shawal area, north of Salang, at around 2 am on Saturday (local time), local media outlet Pajhwok Afghan News reported.

Haqshenas said that a passenger bus veered off the road and overturned due to reckless driving, claiming the lives of five people and injuring 44 others. He added that the injured were taken to the Khanjan district health centre for treatment.

The ministry asked people travelling on the route to follow the instructions given by officials and observe traffic rules. Authorities said that personnel were carrying out snow-clearing operations at several points on the Salang highway.

On December 15, local police said at least three people were killed and 16 others injured in two separate traffic accidents in Afghanistan in the past 24 hours.

A head-on collision between two vehicles on the Kabul-Kandahar highway in eastern Ghazni province claimed the lives of two people and injured two women. In the northern Jawzjan province, separate traffic incidents caused the death of one person and injured 14 others.

Authorities have attributed the accidents mainly to reckless driving, highlighting the dangers caused by overcrowded and poorly maintained roads in Afghanistan.

On December 13, provincial police spokesperson Bilal Urozgani stated that at least two people were killed and nine others injured in a traffic accident in Afghanistan's Uruzgan province.

The deadly accident occurred when a vehicle overturned on a main road, the official said, Xinhua News Agency reported. The injured were taken to the nearest hospital for treatment.

The official blamed reckless driving for the accident, warning that driver negligence on overcrowded and poorly maintained roads continues to take lives.

--IANS

akl/sd

LATEST NEWS

Gujarat: Swadeshi fair organised in Dang district, locals and tourists urged to ‘buy local’

Gujarat: Swadeshi fair organised in Dang district, locals and tourists urged to ‘buy local’

Noida golfer Sukhman Singh wins IGU 124th Amateur Championship of India organised by the Indian Golf Union (IGU) and held at the Tollygunge Club in Kolkata on Sunday. Photo credit: IGU

Noida golfer Sukhman Singh wins IGU 124th Amateur C’ship of India

Simpler laws, trust-based governance key to India’s growth: FM Sitharaman

Simpler laws, trust-based governance key to India’s growth: FM Sitharaman

President Droupadi Murmu gives assent to VB — G RAM G Bill, 2025

President Droupadi Murmu gives assent to VB — G RAM G Bill, 2025

Babul Supriyo recollects being brutally trolled in connection with M. S. Dhoni

Babul Supriyo recollects being brutally trolled in connection with M. S. Dhoni

Sameer Minhas hits blistering 172 as Pakistan beat India by 191 runs to win the U19 Men’s Asia Cup title at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai on Sunday. Photo credit: ACC/X

U19 Asia Cup: Minhas hits blistering 172 as Pakistan win title after beating India by 191 runs

'Situation in Bangladesh tense, volatile': Former Minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury (IANS Interview)

'Situation in Bangladesh tense, volatile': Former Minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury (IANS Interview)

'No relaxation in Aravallis, only 0.19 pc mining eligible': Union Minister Bhupender Yadav slams 'misinformation campaign'

'No relaxation in Aravallis, only 0.19 pc mining eligible': Union Minister Bhupender Yadav slams 'misinformation campaign'

Gujarat's start-up ecosystem makes a splash, SSIP 2.0 Policy and i-Hub serve as key facilitators

Gujarat's start-up ecosystem makes a splash, SSIP 2.0 Policy and i-Hub serve as key facilitators

NHPC to start commercial operations of Subansiri Project’s 2nd unit on Dec 23

NHPC to start commercial operations of Subansiri Project’s 2nd unit on Dec 23