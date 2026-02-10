'Fit & motivated' India eye strong start to FIH Men’s Pro League campaign in Rourkela

New Delhi, Feb 10 (IANS) The Indian men’s hockey team will open its FIH Men’s Pro League 2025–26 campaign at home during the Rourkela leg, scheduled from February 10 to 15 at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium, where the hosts will take on Belgium and Argentina in what promises to be a high-intensity start to the season.

After finishing eighth in the previous edition, India will aim to begin the new campaign on a strong note and build early winning momentum in front of the home crowd. The squad, featuring a balanced mix of experienced internationals and emerging young talent, will look to capitalise on familiar conditions as they take on two of the world’s top-ranked teams.

While India are yet to open their campaign, both Argentina and Belgium arrive in Rourkela after a solid start to the season. Argentina currently sit second in the standings with 11 points, having played four matches, in which they recorded three regulation-time wins and one shootout victory. Belgium, meanwhile, are placed third with 10 points, also from four matches, having secured three regulation-time wins and one shootout defeat.

India will begin their campaign against Belgium on February 11, followed by a clash against Argentina on 12th February. The hosts will once again face Belgium on 14th February before concluding the leg against Argentina on February 15.

Historically, Belgium have enjoyed the upper hand in head-to-head encounters against India in recent years. Since 2013, the two sides have met 35 times, with Belgium winning 22 matches, India winning 11, and two matches ending in draws. Against Argentina, however, India hold a stronger record, winning 10 of their 19 meetings since 2013, compared to Argentina’s seven wins, with two draws.

Speaking ahead of their opening match, Indian team captain Harmanpreet Singh said, “I am very happy to see youngsters like Amandeep Lakra, Manmeet Singh and Rosan Kujur earning their opportunities in the squad. They have performed exceptionally well in the recent Hero Hockey India League and have shown great potential. This is the right time for them to step up at the international level, and I am confident they will make the most of this opportunity. The entire team is fit, motivated, and excited, and we are looking forward to seeing these young players express themselves and contribute strongly to the team’s performance.”

With passionate support expected at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium, the Indian team will look to convert home advantage into crucial points and make a confident start to their FIH Pro League 2025–26 journey.

Meanwhile, sharing his thoughts ahead of the matches against Argentina and India, Belgium team captain Arthur Van Doren stated, “The Hero Hockey India League experience was great. I personally love coming to India, and winning the league made it even more special. Spending time here helps you get used to the conditions and the culture, which is always beneficial when you are here for a longer period. But whether it gives us a direct advantage as a Belgian team is hard to say; however, what really helped was that we arrived early. We had a solid and intense training block here, which meant we spent a lot of quality time together as a group during the winter.

“On top of that, many of our players featured in the Hero Hockey India League and performed really well. We feel sharp, we feel strong, and there’s a lot of confidence and energy in the squad. Overall, we’re very happy with our preparation going into the Rourkela leg of the Pro League,” he concluded.

