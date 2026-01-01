First Vande Bharat sleeper train to start running between Guwahati and Howrah in Jan

New Delhi, Jan 1 (IANS) Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw announced on Thursday that the first-ever Vande Bharat sleeper train will operate between Guwahati in Assam and Howrah in West Bengal.

He stated that the complete trial, testing, and certification of the Vande Bharat Sleeper Train have been completed. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the first Vande Bharat Sleeper Train on this route this month.

The Minister said that this development represents a significant milestone for Indian Railways, the nation, and its rail passengers. He also mentioned that 2026 will be a year of major reforms for Indian Railways, with several passenger-centric initiatives set to be introduced.

The districts that will benefit from the launch of the Vande Bharat Sleeper Train include Kamrup Metropolitan and Bongaigaon in Assam and Coochbehar, Jalpaiguri, Maldah, Murshidabad, Purba Bardhaman, Hooghly, and Howrah in West Bengal.

The train will have 16 coaches, including 11 three-tier AC coaches, 4 two-tier AC coaches, and 1 first-class AC coach, with a total capacity of around 823 passengers.

The semi-high-speed train has a design speed of up to 180 kmph. It is fitted with ergonomically designed berths that have improved cushioning, automatic doors with vestibules for smooth movement and CCTVs in all coaches.

Vaishnaw further stated that a completely newly designed bogie with new suspension has been developed. The design parameters have been taken to a new level. Its interiors and ladders feature an ergonomic design, with special parameters implemented throughout for safety and security.

The Vande Bharat Sleeper Train will offer a comfortable, safe, and high-quality travel experience for overnight journeys. The timetable of the Vande Bharat Sleeper Train will be planned in such a way that it departs from its origin in the evening and reaches its destination early the next morning.

Passengers on the Vande Bharat Sleeper Train will enjoy region-specific culinary offerings during their journey. The train originating from Guwahati will feature authentic Assamese cuisine, while the train starting from Kolkata will serve traditional Bengali delicacies, ensuring a delightful and culturally rich dining experience on board.

The train is also fitted with the modern KAVACH safety device and has an emergency talk-back unit for communication between the passenger and train manager or loco pilot in case of emergency.

It is equipped with an improved fire safety aerosol-based fire detection and suppression system in electrical cabinets and lavatories.

--IANS

sps/dan