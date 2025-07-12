First single Nadhive from Rashmika Mandanna's 'The Girlfriend' to release on July 16

Chennai, July 12 (IANS) The makers of director Rahul Ravindran's eagerly awaited entertainer, 'The Girlfriend', featuring actress Rashmika Mandanna in the lead along with actor Dheekshith Shetty, on Saturday announced that the first single 'Nadhive' from the film will release on July 16, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

Taking to its X timeline, Geetha Arts, the production house that is presenting the film, wrote, "A melody that will echo through your soul. TheGirlfriend first single - #Nadhive #Nadhiye #HuiRe #Nilave #Swarave out on July 16th. A @HeshamAWMusic musical delight."

The news is bound to delight fans of actress Rashmika Mandanna, who have been demanding updates on the film constantly from the makers.

In fact, when her fans, who were unhappy about the makers not releasing enough updates about the film 'The Girlfriend' , had some time ago began trending the topic #ReleaseTheGirfriend on the social media platform X, Rashmika had stepped in to support her director and pacify her fans.

Rashmika had then tweeted, "Hi my lovelies.I know we’ve been making you wait and your trend really is something else...but trust me @23_rahulr is really working on it to give you the best output and it’s one of the most special kind of films. It's a film where we speak about things we generally don’t talk much about. It’s a pure characters-driven film and that’s the beauty of it. We promise you we want to give you the best and it’ll be worth your while. But because of today... for all the love you’ve shown us, we’ll just speed up the process and deliver it to you soonest!"

Actress Rashmika has expressed immense faith in director Rahul Ravindran and his film 'The Girlfriend'. In a post she penned for the director's birthday, Rashmika wrote, "You are tooooo precious my friend.. I still can’t believe you’ve made a film like 'The Girlfriend'... The emotional depth you have, the niceness that you have in your heart flows through every frame," she said and added that she had met him for 'The Girlfriend' and had found "a director, a friend, a mentor a parter in crime for a lifetime who I trust wholly and immensely."

Written and directed by Rahul Ravindran, the film has music by Hesham Abdul Wahab and cinematography by Krishnan Vasant.

--IANS

