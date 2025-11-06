NDA gained significant lead in first phase of Bihar polls: PM Modi

New Delhi, Nov 6 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Thursday, expressed strong confidence in the NDA's poll prospects amid the first phase of Bihar's Assembly elections earlier in the day, saying that the "tremendous enthusiasm of the people" signals an "unprecedented majority" for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

In a social media post on X, he wrote: "The tremendous enthusiasm of the people in Bihar on the grand festival of democracy indicates that the NDA is going to secure an unprecedented majority in the Assembly elections..."

Polling concluded on Thursday across 121 of Bihar's 243 Assembly constituencies, spread over 18 districts, with a final voter turnout of 64.66 per cent among 3.75 crore eligible electors deciding the fate of 1,314 candidates (1,192 male, 122 female).

Voting ran from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., though it ended at 5 p.m. in select sensitive areas for security reasons.

As of 5 p.m., voter turnout stood at 60.13 per cent, with Begusarai leading at 67.32 per cent and Sheikhpura lowest at 52.36 per cent.

The first polling phase featured 45,341 polling stations, including 36,733 in rural areas, 926 managed by all-women teams, and 107 by persons with disabilities.

The contest unfolded as a triangular battle between the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) -- led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), alongside allies like Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustani Awam Morcha, and Upendra Kushwaha's Rashtriya Lok Morcha -- and the Opposition Mahagathbandhan, comprising Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Congress, CPI, CPI-M, CPI-ML Liberation, and Mukesh Sahani's Vikassheel Insaan Party.

Adding a new dynamic was Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party, making its electoral debut by fielding candidates in all 243 seats.

RJD's Tejashwi Yadav sought a hat-trick in Raghopur against BJP's Satish Kumar and Jan Suraaj's Chanchal Kumar.

BJP Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary contested Tarapur against RJD's Arun Shah.

JD-U's Anant Singh (incarcerated in a murder case) fought from Mokama seat.

Independent MLA Tej Pratap Yadav (Lalu Prasad's son) ran from Mahua seat against RJD's Mukesh Kumar Raushan and LJP's Sanjay Singh.

Other notable leaders included BJP's Maithili Thakur in Alinagar.

Sporadic violence marred the day, with Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha alleging an attack on his convoy by RJD supporters in Lakhisarai.

The RJD countered with claims of voter intimidation and police misconduct in Mohiuddinnagar (booths 106-108) and Sarai, including home entries and threats, plus halted voter boats in Danapur, urging Election Commission intervention.

Prominent leaders voted early; Tejashwi Yadav with family (including Lalu Prasad) in Patna; Union Ministers Giriraj Singh and Rajiv Ranjan Singh 'Lalan'; and Deputy CM Sinha in Lakhisarai.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar urged citizens to "vote and inspire others".

The 18 districts in this phase: Patna, Darbhanga, Madhepura, Saharsa, Muzaffarpur, Gopalganj, Siwan, Saran, Vaishali, Samastipur, Begusarai, Lakhisarai, Munger, Sheikhpura, Nalanda, Buxar, Bhojpur, and Bhagalpur (partial).

Among 3.75 crore voters (1.98 crore male, 1.77 crore female, 758 third gender), 10.72 lakh were new electors post-special intensive revision, reducing the statewide roll to 7.24 crore.

Issues ranged from Nitish Kumar's governance and law-and-order record to Tejashwi's social justice agenda, with caste dynamics and Jan Suraaj's potential spoiler role under scrutiny.

The second phase of voting will take place on November 11 while counting of votes is scheduled for November 14.

--IANS

