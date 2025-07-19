July 19, 2025 9:08 PM हिंदी

First look poster of S J Suryah's 'Killer' released!

First look of S J Suryah's 'Killer' released! (Photo Credit: S J Suryah X)

Chennai, July 19 (IANS) Well known Tamil film director and actor S J Suryah, who celebrates his birthday on July 20, chose to delight his fans on Saturday by releasing the first look poster of his eagerly awaited upcoming film 'Killer'.

Taking to his X timeline, S J Suryah wrote, "En anbum aaruirumaana fans & friends... Presenting you the #KillerFirstLook as my birthday gift to all of you. Tomorrow morning, all of you keep me in your prayers and I will keep you all in my prayers as always. SJS"

Apart from directing the film, S J Suryah will also be playing the lead in this film. The actor released two posters on Saturday evening. While in the first poster, he is seen carrying the heroine over his shoulder with a pistol in his hand, he is seen holding a shotgun in the second poster with a cross around his neck.

Expectations for the film are high as Killer will mark S J Suryah's return to direction. The director has already got oscar winner A R Rahman onboard his project and the double Oscar winner will be scoring the music of 'Killer'.

S J Suryah also has disclosed that Preethi Asrani, the Marathi actress whose work in the critically acclaimed Tamil film 'Ayothya' came in for much appreciation, would be a part of the film.

Sree Gokulam Movies, the popular production house from the Malayalam film industry, is producing the film.

Sources in the industry claim that the film, the story of which S J Suryah penned during the lockdown, will revolve around a hitman. Sources also add that the film will be an engaging entertainer that will have an adequate amount of action, comedy and romance.

They also claim that while a major portion of the film is to be shot in the country, some parts of it are to be shot in Mexico.

Killer, which is to be made in five languages, will seek to be a pan-Indian film and try to appeal to audiences across the country.

--IANS

mkr/

LATEST NEWS

Chinese players reach four finals at Japan Open badminton

Chinese players reach four finals at Japan Open badminton

At serious risk of violent police crackdown: Protesting Baloch activists in Islamabad

At serious risk of violent police crackdown: Protesting Baloch activists in Islamabad

Hurriyat irrelevant, Kashmiris must look for place in India: Separatist leader Bilal Lone

Hurriyat irrelevant, Kashmiris must look for place in India: Separatist leader Bilal Lone

Want to make HYROX the biggest endurance fitness event in India, says Deepak Raj

Want to make HYROX the biggest endurance fitness event in India, says Deepak Raj

Choreographer Sandy thanks all for loving the 'Monica' song from 'Coolie' so dearly

Choreographer Sandy thanks all for loving the 'Monica' song from 'Coolie' so dearly

Mamata Banerjee is ‘worried’ for ‘brother’ SRK after he suffers muscle injury

Mamata Banerjee is ‘worried’ for ‘brother’ SRK after he suffers muscle injury

FC Barcelona make loan offer to Manchester United for Marcus Rashford: Report

FC Barcelona make loan offer to Man Utd for Marcus Rashford: Report

Have to maintain fitness levels to cope with increasing demands of cricket, says India leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi.

Have to maintain fitness levels to cope with increasing demands of cricket, says Ravi Bishnoi

Rashmika Mandanna embraces entrepreneurship, to start a new business soon

Rashmika Mandanna embraces entrepreneurship, to start a new business soon

Mob lynching deaths increased by 400 pc under Yunus regime in Bangladesh: Rights body

Mob lynching deaths increased by 400 pc under Yunus regime in Bangladesh: Rights body