FIR filed against singer Yasser Desai for violating public safety norms

Mumbai, July 8 (IANS) Singer and songwriter Yasser Desai has landed into trouble with the law and the reason is his latest video that has gone viral on social media.

A case has been registered against Yasser by Mumbai's Bandra police for endangering public safety near the Worli Sea Link.

The police have registered a case against him under sections 285, 281, and 125 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

A video of Yasser recently went viral on social media, where he was seen shooting while standing on the Bandra-Worli Sea Link in Mumbai. The clip showed him standing on the railing wires of the Worli Sea Link, violating the public safety norms.

After an FIR was registered against the singer, the Bandra police have started the investigation.

Yasser is yet to react to the matter. It is also not known which project he was shooting for at the Bandra-Worli Sea.

Work-wise, Yasser recently released the heartbreaking number "Rootha Mera Ishq", capturing the deep emotions of love, heartbreak, and reconciliation. Crooned by Yasser, along with Amol Shrivastava, and Abhishek Talented, the song has been composed by the musical duo Amol-Abhishek.

Kunaal Vermaa and Abhishek Talented have provided the lyrics for "Rootha Mera Ishq" picturized on Parth Samthaan and Divya Agarwal. The romantic track has been beautifully brought to life under the direction of Raju Khan.

In the meantime, Yasser is credited with some popular numbers such as "Makhna" from "Drive" (2019), "Dil Ko Karaar Aaya" from "Sukoon", "Jogi" and "Pallo Latke" from "Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana" (2017), and "Naino Ne Baandhi' from "Gold" (2018), to name just a few.

For the unversed, Yaseer made his Bollywood playback debut with "Beiimaan Love" (2016). He lent his voice to two tracks - "Main Adhoora" along with Aakanksha Sharma and "Mere Peeche Hindustaan Hai", alongside Sukriti Kakar.

