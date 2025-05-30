May 30, 2025 10:19 PM हिंदी

FIR filed after Kamal Haasan's portrait set ablaze in Bengaluru amidst Kannada row

FIR filed after Kamal Haasan's portrait set ablaze in Bengaluru amidst Kannada row

Mumbai, May 30 (IANS) Kamal Haasan's Kannada row seems to have escalated. An FIR was filed in Bengaluru after the actor's portrait was set on fire.

A suo moto FIR under sections BNS US 270 and 283 has been registered by the Basaveshwara Nagar Police after a group of people allegedly set fire to a portrait of the veteran actor. The FIR has reportedly been filed against the members of the Karunada Yuva Sena.

One of the accused, identified as Ravi Kumar, has also been taken into custody for further questioning. The unfortunate incident took place on the night of 29th May.

In another update, Haasan has refused to apologise after the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) threatened to boycott his film "Thug Life," outraged by his remark on the Kannada language.

Addressing the media, outside the DMK party headquarters in Chennai, Haasan said, "It is a democracy. I believe in law and justice. My love for Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Kerala is true. Nobody will suspect it except for those who have an agenda. I've been threatened earlier too, and if I am wrong, I would apologise, if I'm not, I won't."

The controversy erupted after Haasan stated that "Kannada was born out of Tamil" during a promotional event for "Thug Life".

His remark led to a massive outrage amongst the pro-Kannada groups. Not just that, the KRV activists even teared up the posters of the film in Bengaluru.

Additionally, the KRV president, Praveen Shetty filed a complaint at Bengaluru’s RM Nagar Police Station, terming Haasan's remark as “unlawful”.

Clearing the air, Haasan previously stated that his remark on the Kannada language was from a place of love and hence, he would not apologize for something said out of love.

"Thug Life" is expected to reach the cinema halls on 5 June.

--IANS

pm/

LATEST NEWS

New 'forms of dominations' interfering in the Global South: EAM Jaishankar

New 'forms of dominations' interfering in the Global South: EAM Jaishankar

Iga Swiatek survives second set scare to extend reign to 24 wins at the French Open in Paris on Friday. Photo credit: Roland-Garros/X

French Open: Swiatek survives second-set scare to extend reign to 24 wins

India’s partnership footprint is large and growing: EAM Jaishankar

India’s partnership footprint is large and growing: EAM Jaishankar

Gujarat Titans left to rue missed chances as Rohit’s 81 propels Mumbai Indians to 228/5 in Eliminator clash in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 in New Chandigarh on Friday. IANS Photos

IPL 2025: GT left to rue missed chances as Rohit’s 81 propels MI to 228/5

India has undertaken over 600 development projects in 78 nations: EAM Jaishankar

India has undertaken over 600 development projects in 78 nations: EAM Jaishankar

New Zealand Deputy PM wraps up India visit, expresses full solidarity over Pahalgam

New Zealand Deputy PM wraps up India visit, expresses full solidarity over Pahalgam

'Death squads' backed by Pak Army on a killing spree in Balochistan (File image)

'Death squads' backed by Pak Army on a killing spree in Balochistan

India will never give in to nuclear blackmail: EAM Jaishankar

India will never give in to nuclear blackmail: EAM Jaishankar

Weather conditions play spoilsport on inaugural day of Indian Open of Surfing at Tannirbhavi Eco Beach in Mangaluru on Friday. Photo credit: SFI

Indian Open of Surfing: Weather conditions play spoilsport on inaugural day

Rohit Sharma becomes second player to cross 7000-run milestone during Eliminator match against Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 at the New PCA Stadium in New Chandigarh on Friday. IANS Photo

IPL 2025: Rohit Sharma becomes second player to cross 7000-run milestone