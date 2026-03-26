Financial aid from govt brings relief to over 23,000 landless labourers in Chhattisgarh’s Dhamtari

Dhamtari (Chhattisgarh), March 26 (IANS) In a significant step towards rural welfare, the Chhattisgarh government has extended financial support to landless agricultural labourers in Dhamtari district, fulfilling another key promise made under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guarantee.

Under the Deendayal Upadhyay Landless Agricultural Labourers Welfare Scheme, an amount of Rs 10,000 has been provided to each eligible beneficiary.

"In Dhamtari district alone, more than Rs 33 crore has been directly transferred to the bank accounts of over 23,000 landless agricultural labourers through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT)," officials said.

The financial assistance has brought visible relief and happiness among the beneficiaries, many of whom depend on seasonal agricultural work for their livelihood.

With limited employment opportunities during the summer months, the timely support has helped them manage essential expenses, especially during the ongoing wedding season.

Beneficiaries expressed their gratitude towards both the state government led by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai and the Central government under Prime Minister Modi's leadership for fulfilling the promise of annual financial assistance.

Pardeshi Soni, a beneficiary, said that the assistance has come at a crucial time when work is scarce and expenses are high.

"This support has helped us meet our household needs. We are thankful to the government for thinking about people like us," he added.

Another beneficiary, Sukhlal Netam, echoed similar sentiments, saying that such welfare schemes are making a real difference in the lives of poor families.

"The government has delivered on its promise. This financial assistance is very helpful, especially during the marriage season," he said.

Khemraj Sahu, also a beneficiary, highlighted that the scheme is not only providing financial aid but also boosting confidence among labourers.

"We feel supported and secure. It shows that the government cares about our well-being," he added.

Raja Pawar, a resident of Ward 1 in Dhamtari, also welcomed the initiative and said that the financial assistance has eased financial burdens for many families in the area.

The Deendayal Upadhyay Landless Agricultural Labourers Welfare Scheme is considered a key initiative of the Chhattisgarh government aimed at empowering landless labourer families economically.

By ensuring regular financial support, the scheme seeks to improve living standards and promote social and economic self-reliance among the beneficiaries.

After assuming office, the BJP government in the state had promised to provide Rs 10,000 annually to landless agricultural labourers under "PM Modi's guarantee".

With the rollout of this scheme, the Union government has taken a step towards honouring that commitment, reinforcing its focus on welfare-driven governance.

Officials noted that such targeted welfare initiatives are expected to strengthen rural economies and provide a safety net to vulnerable sections, particularly those dependent on uncertain agricultural incomes.

--IANS

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