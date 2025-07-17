Seven bills listed for consideration ahead of the Parliament monsoon session

New Delhi, July 17 (IANS) Seven bills have been listed for consideration and passing ahead of the Parliament monsoon session scheduled from July 21, while eight other bills have also been listed for introduction, consideration and passing.

Bills listed for introduction, consideration and passing belong to finance, commerce, education, sports, mining and culture. These bills include the Manipur Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2025, the Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2025, and the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill.

The key objectives of these bills are to amend the Manipur Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017 and amend certain tax laws seeking to foster ease of doing business.

Education-related bill will also come during the session. An official said that the Indian Institutes of Management (Amendment) Bill, 2025, will be there to add IIM Guwahati to the schedule of the Indian Institutes of Management Act, 2017.

The Geoheritage Sites and Geo-relics (Preservation and Maintenance) Bill, 2025, to provide for the declaration, preservation and maintenance of geoheritage sites and geo-relics of national importance for research, education, awareness generation, and tourism will be part of the business in the parliament.

The Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2025 bill is meant to provide for the recovery of critical minerals, the inclusion of contiguous areas in a mining lease for mining of deep-seated minerals, and widening the scope of the National Mineral Exploration Trust.

The National Sports Governance Bill, 2025 and the National Anti-Doping (Amendment) Bill, 2025, will also be introduced in the session.

The Sports Governance Bill is to provide for the promotion of sports, sportspersons’ welfare, and ethical practices in sports, to establish standards for the governance of sports federations and to institute measures for the resolution of sports grievances and disputes.

The Anti-Doping Bill is to align the definitions and provisions of the National Anti-Doping Act, 2022, with the World Anti-Doping Agency Code and international best practices, and to ensure the independence of the National Anti-Doping Appeal Panel.

The bills listed for consideration and passing also include the Income Tax Bill, 2025, which replaced the Income Tax Act, 1961. However, it has retained most of its provisions, including tax rates and offences. It primarily seeks to simplify the language and remove redundant provisions. It was introduced in the Lok Sabha on 13 February 2025 and referred to the select committee of the Lok Sabha.

The Readjustment of Representation of Scheduled Tribes in Assembly Constituencies of the State of Goa Bill, 2024 bill is also part of business. The bill is for reserved seats in the Goa legislative assembly for scheduled tribes. It was introduced in the Lok Sabha on 5 August 2024 and is still pending in the Lok Sabha.

The Indian Ports Bill, 2025, the Merchant Shipping Bill 2024, and the Coastal Shipping Bill 2024 will also be considered.

The Monsoon Session of Parliament is scheduled between July 21 and August 21, 2025. According to the parliament bulletin, there will be a total of 21 sittings. No sittings will be held between August 12 and August 18, 2025.

