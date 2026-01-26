January 26, 2026 8:02 PM हिंदी

Film industry forms a bee-line to celebrate Constitution on Republic Day

Mumbai, Jan 26 (IANS) As India celebrated its 77th Republic Day on Monday, the who’s who of the film industries of India, lined-up to express their pride on the occasion.

Tamil cinema legend Kamal Haasan wrote, “The Indian Republic was born when our forefathers chose to throw off the imperial yoke and govern themselves through the Constitution. Its strength lies in respecting diversity, federalism, and the democratic spirit. As long as the Constitution lives in our conduct, the Republic remains strong. Happy #RepublicDay to all my fellow Indians”.

Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan wrote, "Proud to be Indian, our country teaches us there is strength and unity in diversity. Happy Republic Day to all of us. Jai Hind and love to all".

Telugu megastar Chiranjeevi shared, “Warm wishes to all my fellow Indians on the 77th Republic Day. Let us honour our Constitution and stand united for a stronger, progressive India. Jai Hind”.

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar took to his X, formerly Twitter, and wrote in Hindi, “Say with pride, we are Indians! Happy Republic Day. Jai Hind! Jai Bharat”.

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal wrote, “On this Republic Day, we are reminded that India’s greatest strength is its people. As we honour our past and celebrate our present, we continue striving for a stronger tomorrow. Jai Hind”.

Hrithik Roshan posted, “Heartfelt Republic Day wishes to all of you. Jai Hind.”

Jr NTR shared, “77th Republic Day! Proud of our Constitution. Proud to be Indian. Jai Hind”.

His ‘RRR’ co-star Ram Charan wrote, "May we continue to move forward together with unity, responsibility and pride”.

Veteran actor Anupam Kher posted a picture of himself in traditional wear. He wrote in the caption, “Warm wishes to everyone on Republic Day! Happy Republic Day to all. Jai Hind! Jai Bharat! Victory to Mother India! Vande Mataram! #HappyRepublicDay”.

Suniel Shetty said, “Freedom gave us a voice. The Republic gave us responsibility. May we always honour it. For the tricolour. For the nation. Always. Jai Hind. Jai Bharat”.

--IANS

aa/

