May 14, 2025 10:11 PM हिंदी

Remarks on Col Sofiya Qureshi: MP High Court orders immediate filing of FIR against Minister Vijay Shah (Ld)

Remarks on Col Sofiya Qureshi: MP High Court orders immediate filing of FIR against Minister Vijay Shah

Bhopal, May 14 (IANS) The Madhya Pradesh High Court has directed law enforcement authorities to register a First Information Report (FIR) against Tribal Affairs Minister Vijay Shah following his controversial remarks concerning Army officer Colonel Sofiya Qureshi.

The Jabalpur High Court bench, comprising Justice Atul Shridharan and Justice Anuradha Shukla, took suo motu cognisance of the matter and ordered immediate legal action. The court instructed the Director General of Police (DGP) to initiate proceedings within four hours, emphasising the urgency of the matter.

However, law enforcement officials reportedly stated they were awaiting an official directive, assuring that action would be taken upon receipt of the court order.

The High Court, upon preliminary examination, noted that Section 196(1)(b) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) applies to the case, as Colonel Qureshi adheres to the Muslim faith. The act of referring to her as the "sister of terrorists" could prejudice religious harmony.

The bench further observed that such remarks possess the potential to create a perception that, irrespective of an individual’s service to the nation, they may face derogatory treatment solely due to their faith.

Moreover, the Court found that Section 197 of the BNS is relevant, as it criminalizes the publication of assertions, pleas, or appeals that impose obligations based on religious, racial, linguistic, regional, caste, or communal identity, where such content fosters disharmony, enmity, hatred, or ill-will among groups.

It further ordered the immediate filing of an FIR against Minister Shah and warned the DGP of contempt charges in case of any delay in compliance.

The controversy arose from remarks made by Shah at an event in Raikunda village, Mhow, Indore, on Sunday (May 11). While initially overlooked, a video of the statement surfaced online on Tuesday, provoking public outrage.

The Court classified the remarks as a potential threat to national unity and integrity, underscoring their divisive nature and calling for swift legal action. Judicial findings indicate that Shah’s remarks constitute an offence under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 (BNS), particularly under Section 152, which penalises acts jeopardising India's sovereignty, unity, and integrity. Section 192 further criminalises inciting animosity among communities based on religion, caste, place of birth, residence, or language. Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Congress President Jitu Patwari led a delegation to the Shyamala Police Station on Wednesday, demanding legal action against the minister.

Patwari submitted a formal application, stating that Shah’s comments concerning Colonel Qureshi threaten national unity and integrity. He argued that the remarks fall within the scope of Sections 351, 352, 353, 78, and 152 of the BNS.

--IANS

sktr/uk

LATEST NEWS

Maharashtra set to bag team title as athletes blaze track; Bihar wins more gold medals in the Khelo India Youth Games 2025 in various venues in Bihar on Wednesday. Photo credit: SAI Media

KIYG 2025: Maharashtra set to bag team title as athletes blaze track; Bihar wins more gold (Roundup)

Ram Charan's video clip showing RRR team enjoying film in London wins hearts online

Ram Charan's video clip showing RRR team enjoying film in London wins hearts online

Bihar: PMEGP brings lasting changes in lives of Begusarai residents

Bihar: PMEGP brings lasting changes to the lives of Begusarai residents

Mizoram begin Group D campaign with big win in Group D of the Swami Vivekananda Men’s U-20 National Football Championship at the Ramakrishna Mission Ashram Ground in Narainpur, Chhattisgarh, on Wednesday. Photo credit: AIFF

Swami Vivekananda Men’s U20 NFC: Mizoram begin Group D campaign with big win

Zara Anand moves to Top-10 at Queen Sirikit Cup golf, best placed among all Indians in the event being held at the Tom Watson Golf Course at the Phoenix Seagaia Resort at Miyazaki (Japan) on Wednesday.

Zara Anand moves to Top-10 at Queen Sirikit Cup golf, best placed among all Indians

CJI Gavai-led Bench to hear tomorrow pleas against Waqf Amendment Act

CJI Gavai-led Bench to hear tomorrow pleas against Waqf Amendment Act

Jonathan David announces departure from LOSC Lille, leaving the Ligue 1 side at the end of the season. Photo credit: LOSC Lille

Football: Jonathan David announces departure from LOSC Lille

India can become a global manufacturing, export hub for eyewear: Piyush Goyal

India can become a global manufacturing, export hub for eyewear: Piyush Goyal

Brewing patriotism: Assam's 'Sindoor’ tea raises a toast to Indian heroes

Brewing patriotism: Assam's ‘Sindoor’ tea raises a toast to Indian heroes

Maharashtra steals the thunder with most gold medals; Bihar's Khushi Yadav bags 2000m steeplechase in athletics competitions in the Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG) 2025 at the Patliputra Sports Complex in Patna on Wednesday. Photo credit: SAI Media

KIYG 2025: Maharashtra steals the thunder with most athletics gold; Bihar's Khushi Yadav bags 2000m steeplechase