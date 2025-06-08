June 08, 2025 12:25 AM हिंदी

FIH Pro League: Harman slots opener but India slump to 1-2 loss against Netherlands

Harmanpreet Singh slots opener but India slump to 1-2 loss against Netherlands in their opening match of the European leg of FIH Pro League at the Wagener Hockey Stadium in Amstelveen, on Saturday. Photo credit: Hockey India

Amtelveen, June 7 (IANS) The Indian men’s hockey team failed to capitalise on the lead provided by skipper Harmanpreet Singh and went down 1-2 to World No.1 the Netherlands in the FIH Hockey Pro League 2024/25 (Men’s) at the Wagener Hockey Stadium in Amstelveen, on Saturday.

Captain and drag-flicker Harmanpreet Singh struck in the 19th minute to give India the lead in a fiercely contested battle. However, the Dutch fought back through a brace by Thijs van Dam (29’, 58’) and registered victory for the hosts in what was India’s first fixture of the Netherlands leg of the FIH Hockey Pro League 2024/25.

India began the encounter on a strong note, dominating possession with crisp passing despite the Netherlands’ high press. While the first eight minutes didn't yield any real threats on goal from either side, India’s best opportunity of the day came when they won the ball in the Dutch circle. Dilpreet Singh’s reverse hit, however, was shut down at close range by goalkeeper Maurits Visser. At the other end, the Netherlands threatened late in the quarter as Thierry Brinkman approached the right flank, but the Indian defence stood firm to avert the danger.

The Netherlands came out with intent in the second quarter, with Steijn van Heijningen testing Suraj Karkera in the 17th minute, only for the Indian goalkeeper to block the effort away. India responded with purpose and were rewarded with a penalty corner after Dilpreet Singh was impeded by a stick challenge inside the circle. Captain Harmanpreet Singh stepped up and fired a powerful, low shot to give India the lead.

As the quarter progressed, India exhibited a tight defensive formation, but the home team managed to break through in the 24th minute with Thijs van Dam finding the equaliser, leaving the scores at 1-1 before half-time.

As the second half began, India’s strong passing game was at the centre of proceedings, but the visitors were encumbered by a lack of clear scoring opportunities and shots on goal.

To break the deadlock, India looked to bypass the midfield with long aerial balls, but the Dutch defence was up to the task. At the other end, the Netherlands grew increasingly assertive, posing more questions of the Indian backline, though the deadlock remained intact at 1–1 after a tepid third quarter.

The Netherlands had the lion’s share of possession in the final quarter, and the hosts made it count. Thijs van Dam struck again in the 58th minute, making the most of a well-placed pass into the circle. With a deft first touch to control, he followed up with a fierce strike, ensuring victory for the Netherlands.

India will be in action again on Monday, taking on the Netherlands in their second match of the European leg of the Pro League.

--IANS

bsk/

