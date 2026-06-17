FIFA WC: When and where to watch Uzbekistan vs Colombia; know all details

Mexico City, June 17 (IANS) Colombia will begin their World Cup campaign as clear favourites, but they cannot afford to overlook an Uzbekistan side eager to make history in their first appearance on football's biggest stage when the two sides face off at the Mexico City Stadium.

While the South Americans bring decades of tournament experience, their opponents arrive with confidence after navigating the Asian qualifiers without suffering a defeat and establishing themselves as one of the continent's toughest defensive teams.

Néstor Lorenzo has overseen a remarkable resurgence since taking charge, transforming Colombia into one of South America's most consistent sides. Backed by a squad featuring the pace of Luis Díaz and the creativity of James Rodríguez, Los Cafeteros possess the attacking quality to control proceedings, particularly in the final third. However, Lorenzo has stressed that Uzbekistan's organisation and counter-attacking threat make them a dangerous opening opponent.

For Uzbekistan, this fixture is about far more than simply making up the numbers. Led by World Cup-winning captain-turned-coach Fabio Cannavaro, the Central Asian nation has embraced the opportunity to test itself against established opposition on the grandest stage. Playing at the iconic Estadio Azteca only adds to the occasion, and if Uzbekistan can maintain the defensive discipline that carried them through qualifying, they could make Colombia work much harder than many expect before the final whistle.

How to watch Uzbekistan vs Colombia live in India:

Live streaming and live telecast of the FIFA World Cup 2026 matches will be available on the Zee5 platform and app in India. A subscription will be needed.

Live telecast of the FIFA World Cup 2026 will be available on the Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2, and Unite8 Sports 2 HD TV channels in India.

Key details

Date and kick-off time: Thursday, June 18, 07:30 AM IST

Venue: Mexico City Stadium, Ciudad de Mexico

Referee: Anthony Taylor

Squads:

Uzbekistan -

Goalkeepers: Utkir Yusupov, Abduvohid Nematov, Botirali Ergashev

Defenders: Rustam Ashurmatov, Farrukh Sayfiev, Khojiakbar Alijonov, Sherzod Nasrullaev, Umar Eshmurodov, Abdukodir Khusanov, Abdulla Abdullaev, Bekhruz Karimov, Jakhongir Urozov, Avazbek Ulmasaliev

Midfielders: Otabek Shukurov, Jaloliddin Masharipov, Odiljon Hamrobekov, Oston Urunov, Jamshid Iskanderov, Dostonbek Khamdamov, Abbosbek Fayzullaev, Akmal Mozgovoy, Azizjon Ganiev, Sherzod Esanov

Forwards: Eldor Shomurodov, Igor Sergeev, Azizbek Amonov

Colombia -

Goalkeepers: Camilo Vargas, David Ospina, Álvaro Montero

Defenders: Johan Mojica, Devier Machado, Daniel Muñoz, Santiago Arias, Yerry Mina, Davinson Sánchez, Jhon Lucumí, Willer Ditta

Midfielders: James Rodríguez, Jefferson Lerma, Richard Ríos, Juan Fernando Quintero, Jorge Carrascal, Kevin Castaño, Jaminton Campaz

Forwards: Luis Díaz, Carlos Andrés Gómez, Jhon Córdoba, Juan Camilo Hernández, Jhon Arias

--IANS

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