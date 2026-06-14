FIFA WC: When and where to watch Netherlands vs Japan, know all details

Dallas, June 14 (IANS) The three-time finalists the Netherlands and Asia's highest-ranked nation Japan kick off their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign in a Group F match on Monday.

The Netherlands have contested three FIFA World Cup finals from 11 previous successful qualifications (1934, 1938, 1974, 1978, 1990, 1994, 1998, 2006, 2010, 2014, 2022) and reached the knockout phase of every tournament they have participated in from 1974 onwards.

The Netherlands made their World Cup bow at the 1934 tournament in Italy, but were eliminated in the first round. They returned to the global stage in 1938, before a 36-year, six-tournament absence which only ended in 1974, when they reached the final in West Germany, before making their second successive final in 1978 in Argentina). They marked their third FIFA World Cup final in 2010 in South Africa.

On the other hand, Japan are featuring in their eighth consecutive World Cup (1998, 2002, 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022, 2026), a run that stretches back to their first-ever qualification, which was for the 1998 tournament in France.

Of the last seven World Cups, Japan have progressed beyond the group stage on four occasions, but have lost in the first knockout round each time. The Round of 16 remains the furthest that they have managed to advance

How to watch Netherlands vs Japan live in India

Live streaming and live telecast of the FIFA World Cup 2026 football matches will be available on the Zee5 platform and app in India. Subscription will be needed.

Live telecast of the FIFA World Cup 2026 will be available on the Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2, and Unite8 Sports 2 HD TV channels in India.

Key details

Date and kick-off time: Friday, June 15, 1:30 AM (IST).

Venue: Dallas Stadium in Dallas

Referee: Ismail Elfath

Squads

Netherlands-

Goalkeepers: Mark Flekken, Robin Roefs, Bart Verbruggen

Defenders: Nathan Ake, Denzel Dumfries, Lutsharel Geertruida, Jorrel Hato, Jan Paul van Hecke, Virgil van Dijk, Micky van de Ven

Midfielders: Frenkie de Jong, Marten de Roon, Ryan Gravenberch, Teun Koopmeiners, Tijjani Reijnders, Guus Til, Quinten Timber, Mats Wieffer

Forwards: Brian Brobbey, Memphis Depay, Cody Gakpo, Justin Kluivert, Noa Lang, Donyell Malen, Crysencio Summerville, Wout Weghorst

Japan-

Goalkeepers: Tomoki Hayakawa, Keisuke Osako, Zion Suzuki

Defenders: Ko Itakura, Hiroki Ito, Yuto Nagatomo, Ayumu Seko, Yukinari Sugawara, Junnosuke Suzuki, Shogo Taniguchi, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Tsuyoshi Watanabe

Midfielders: Ritsu Doan, Wataru Endo, Junya Ito, Daichi Kamada, Takefusa Kubo, Keito Nakamura, Kaishu Sano, Ao Tanaka

Forwards: Keisuke Goto, Daizen Maeda, Koki Ogawa, Kento Shiogai, Yuito Suzuki, Ayase Ueda

--IANS

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